The upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game is a surprise sequel to the acclaimed 2019 action-adventure prequel. This is the next chapter in protagonist Cal Kestis's continued battle against the Galactic Empire. Developer Respawn Entertainment promises a bigger and bolder journey that should expand upon the gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

With the previous game having garnered a following thanks to its unique blend of Souls-like combat and Metroidvania level design, fans are eager to get their hands on more. However, with the industry moving forward, many developers are sticking exclusively to development for current-gen platforms.

In other words, the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms support is expected to further dwindle as the months go on. What does that spell for fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on last-gen systems?

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too?

Unfortunately, no. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will only be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. This means players who have not upgraded from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems will be missing out on the brand new journey.

Sure, it does seem unfair that the next chapter in the eagerly anticipated saga will not be available for everyone to enjoy. But the developers at Respawn Entertainment also explained their reasoning behind this decision.

Speaking to PLAY Magazine earlier this year, game director Stig Asmussen revealed that the team wanted to aim for a more advanced gameplay and graphical experience.

Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S systems boast much faster tech than the aging PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this was a no-brainer. The speedy SSDs, faster RAM, more powerful CPU, and so on all allow for a better and smoother gameplay experience.

In other words, the developers are able to do more with a focus purely on current-gen technology. This results in faster loading and repsawn times, larger levels, more detailed environments, more complex set pieces, and much more.

It does seem like much of this has been realized, as per the latest trailers. For one, the levels in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are much larger than before, and the jump in visual fidelity is crystal-clear as well.

At the same time, this was inevitable. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are nearly a decade old at this point. While they have been keeping up with the newer systems impressively thus far, they will soon be left behind in the dust as future game system requirements increase.

Upcoming games have already started to drop the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One labels to deliver games and concepts that will wow gamers. With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S already beginning to mature, things can only get better from this point on.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainment, which also handled the predecessor game. It is set for official release on April 28, 2023. It will also be available for preload soon, so players who have pre-ordered the game should keep an eye out.

