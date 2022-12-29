5 highly anticipated AAA games set for a 2023 release

The year 2023 is expected to be a great one for the video game industry, with the anticipated release of many AAA blockbusters and indie hits. With so many titles scheduled for release, keeping track of each upcoming game can be challenging, especially with so many back-to-back blockbuster AAA releases in store.

Thus, this list touches upon five such games that are expected to make their appearance in 2023 but have no definite release date as of now.

Note: Minor spoilers for the said games may follow. Additionally, this list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 anticipated games of 2023 with no definite release date

These games will almost certainly be released in 2023, although the dates are merely speculative. The five titles listed are in no particular order:

1) Alan Wake 2

Following the release of the 2010 game Alan Wake, a sequel titled Alan Wake II is scheduled for a 2023 release. The survival horror game from Remedy Entertainment is set for a next-gen release across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The sequel is believed to lay more emphasis on action with the addition of horror elements, unlike the purely horror-focused nature of the first game. Alan Wake II was officially unveiled during The Game Awards (2021), although not much has been revealed yet.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to the 2018 game Marvel’s Spider-Man, continuing from where the spin-off with Miles Morales ended. Developer Insomniac Games will return to spin a unique tale with both Spider-Men, faced with new villains such as Venom and a speculated Kraven the Hunter.

Gamers can be hopeful of an exclusive fall 2023 release for the PlayStation 5 console, although rumors of a future PC port are also taking hold.

3) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The second entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, Rebirth, follows shortly after the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive has only revealed an ominous trailer that foreshadows a widely different timeline to the original Final Fantasy VII in the 2023 winter release window. The game will follow the group’s tussle with Sephiroth and further delve into the past of Cloud Strife, with Zack Fair apparently taking ‘a more active role’ in the events of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

4) Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Mirage is the upcoming mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and its thirteenth major installment. The game follows protagonist Basim, who transitions from a petty thief to a major member of the Assassin Brotherhood, as they fight against the tyrannical Templar Order set in 9th-century Baghdad.

Mirage is expected to return to the franchise's roots following its various misdirections and deviations from stealth-focused gameplay.

This should come as good news for fans of classic Assassin’s Creed titles.

5) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong took the world by storm in its initial worldwide preview on August 20, 2020. Since then, not much has been revealed about the game save for its targeted 2023 launch window.

The game has been described as ‘Souls-like’, with players controlling the mythical Monkey King based on Sun Wukong aka The Destined One, and battling against a barrage of brutal enemies. Indie Chinese game developer Game Science has based this narrative on the classic 16th-century Chinese novel, ‘Journey to the West’.

There is a lot to look forward to in 2023, with several blockbuster AAA releases slated for release. For more updates on games and e-sports, follow Sportskeeda.

