How to obtain more Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

The recent launch of the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake has been quite successful, and franchise fans are having a great time walking down memory lane with the remake of the 2008 PSP classic.

Interestingly, there are several new gameplay mechanics and features that Square Enix has added to the remake, including updated combat and new soundtracks, alongside modern graphics fidelity.

While there are various new elements in the Crisis Core remake, certain core features such as the in-game currency system have remained intact. As you make your way through the game, you will be able to obtain the currency known as Gil, which is one of the most important resources in the game.

Gil will allow you to purchase better weapons and items for Zack, letting him have an easier time in the later parts of the game.

Today’s guide will go over some of the best ways you can obtain more Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Best ways to obtain more Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

While there are several ways to obtain Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there are a few methods that are more effective than the others.

1) Defeating enemies

Enemies generally drop loot when they're defeated, with Gil being one of the most common drops. Hence, taking out hostile characters every chance you get will be one of the best ways to obtain this currency in the game.

While the value of Gil obtained from them may not be much individually, it eventually adds up as you encounter and defeat more enemies.

2) Finding chests

Another great way of obtaining Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be to locate and open chests that can be found all over the world. Every location in the game will have chests that are either tucked away or displayed in broad daylight.

They offer a sizeable amount of Gil in-game, and it’s advised that players go around unlocking each of them as they make their way through the title.

3) Defeating Special enemies and selling their drops

As you make your way through the worlds of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, you will be able to come across special enemies who are some of the most challenging encounters in the game. However, what makes them worth defeating is the fact that once you beat them, they will drop certain useful items.

Alternatively, you can even use the Steal or Mug command to steal items from these enemies. Oftentimes, you will be able to get incredibly valuable items that you can potentially sell for a large amount of Gil. Selling valuable items is one of the most reliable ways of obtaining Gil in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Gil can be used to buy items, accessories, and Materia, as well as upgrade weapons in the game. It’s one of the best ways to make Zack more powerful as you make your way through the game.

Poll : 0 votes