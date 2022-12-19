How to obtain the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

The remaster of Square Enix’s original 2009 PSP classic, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has been a great hit with the community ever since its launch a couple of days ago.

Fans are having a great time trying out some of the new gameplay features that it brought to the table as they journey through the game as Zack.

There are indeed many ways to make Zack more powerful in the game as the narrative progresses. One of the most reliable ones is to obtain more high-value items that will help with progression.

Some of these items are summons, and there are quite a few of these that you will be able to obtain in the game. One such incredibly valuable summon is the Magic Pot, which also happens to be one of the hardest to unlock in the game.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to unlock and obtain the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Obtaining the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7

Most summons are easy to obtain in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, but there are a few like the Magic Pot that are tricky to pick up.

Here's what you need to do to get your hands on the Magic Pot in the game:

Defeat Tonberry and get its Summon after completing Chapter 2 of the game. This is one of the earliest prerequisites, and you will be required to obtain the Tonberry Summon if you wish to encounter the Magic Pot in the game.

After obtaining the Tonberry Summon you will then need to get your hands on four Materia that will help you to unlock the Magic Pot Summon. The four Materia are Jump, Fira, Gravity, and Assault Twister.

Begin the mission 'M10-2-3: Master Tonberry' and start running around until you find the Magic Pot as a random encounter.

Once you start interacting with the pot, it will instruct you to use these particular Materia. This is the only way to unlock the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Once you have been able to successfully use all the Materia that the pot instructs, it will then seemingly flee from the encounter. The pot will then get added to your Digital Mind Wave and become a permanent addition to the list of summons that you can use in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Summons are one of the best ways to make progression significantly easier in the game. Especially in the higher difficulty level, these summons are bound to help you make quick work of some of the most difficult content in Crisis Core when used correctly.

There are two types of summons that you will be able to get your hands on in the game, the Boss and the Mascot. The latter appears in the DMW Chocobo Mode while the former is in the DMW Summon.

The Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion lies in the Chocobo Mode, which when used in an encounter will use 'Item Mugger' to net you a significant number of valuable rewards.

