Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - What is the fastest way to level up Zack?

In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, leveling up Zack can be a time-consuming experience. To most gamers, it may not really be clear how he levels up at all, but there is a method to the madness. While it is chaotic and random, you can help speed the process along a bit.

To level up, you will need to have the DMW hit 7-7-7 while in combat, and even then, it’s not a guarantee. You can help a bit, but it’s still up to the slots to see if you are worthy of gaining a level up in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to power level.

The most efficient method of leveling Zack in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Here’s how leveling up works in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. You have an invisible exp total that ticks up every time you defeat enemies. It’s not clear what exp total you need to level up, and simply hitting that isn’t enough. It changes with every level up as well, so it’s going to take time as you explore Midgar and beyond.

Once you hit that number, wait for a “777” to appear on the slots. If those numbers pop up, and you don’t level, then you didn’t have enough experience points in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. On the other hand, you could easily have the exp to level several times over, but if the “777” doesn’t appear, you won’t level up.

That means, if you equip the Cursed Ring, you can’t level up Zack at all. While you don’t need to stress about leveling up in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, it is satisfying to do so and get stronger.

If you’re going to grind Zack’s levels, there is a way to help this process along a bit. It involves going to some missions provided to you by the game. Mission 1-1-6: 1000 Shinra Troops is easily the best stage to do this in as it nets you a ton of experience for little effort.

If you’re going to grind exp, this is the best stage to do it. It’s a small map where you just have to kill enemies over and over until you win the mission. Additionally, you can take a run at it as much as you want, too.

Sadly, you can’t really see how much exp you need. You can also combine this with leveling Materia. After a few rounds of this mission, you can idle in Mission 1-1-1 and level it up.

As long as 777 hits, you’ll level up, provided you have enough exp to do so. You can stock tons of exp this way, and then go farm Materia to level up a few times. If you’re going to run Mission 1-1-6, bring plenty of Ethers. Why? Here’s an ideal loadout.

Zack’s preferred loadout for Mission 1-1-6

Quake

Lucky Stars

Item Mugger

Moogle Power

Hell Blizzaga and Status Ward

Moogle Power is here to help level up your current Materia. Quake is a huge AoE spell, and it’s excellent for small rooms like this. Lucky Stars is to help get matching numbers on the DMW. This is also great for leveling up characters and Materia.

Item Mugger sort of speaks for itself in this RPG. You want that Materia while doing these missions in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion to help farm money off of drops. Hell Blizzaga + Status Ward will help protect you from the status ailments you could be inflicted with while running this mission.

If Mission 1-1-6 is too strong for you right now, the previous one, Mission 1-1-5: 200 Shinra Troops, works too. Use this one to level until you can handle the subsequent option. From here, all you can do is just fight, and fight, and fight, until you see 777 slot results.

While leveling up is great, you’re going to need to do more to beat the greatest challenges of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Look for gear that lets you break stat/damage limits and level up your Materia to make sure you have the proper attacks and skills to overcome challenges.

