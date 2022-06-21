Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is launching this winter

Square Enix is piling on the remakes of FF7 with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

A ton of games were revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream. There are several remakes of previous titles currently in development, and fans of the historic RPG series will have plenty of content to dive into.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII will be a full remaster of the PlayStation Portable title from 2007. The remaster is expected to have the same gameplay, but it will have updated graphics and fully voice-acted dialogue when it arrives near the end of 2022.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released in winter 2022

Square Enix @SquareEnix #CCFF7R #FFVII25th Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is coming this Winter for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam! Read about all the new features coming like new music arrangements in our blog: sqex.link/5b0x Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is coming this Winter for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam! Read about all the new features coming like new music arrangements in our blog: sqex.link/5b0x #CCFF7R #FFVII25th https://t.co/qDrrKl5hdr

Crisis Core stands alone as its own adventure, so players won't have to have played the original version or even any of the other FF7 titles before diving into the remake.

The title is a prequel to the iconic seventh Final Fantasy game, so anyone wanting to get their hands on all of the remakes coming from Square Enix could start here and be satisfied.

The development team plans to release the game in the winter. Fans are hopeful for more information soon as there's a fairly short window near the end of 2022 for the game's release.

The anniversary stream also revealed the game's availability. It will be released on a slew of consoles. Players can get it for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam.

What is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

FINAL FANTASY VII @finalfantasyvii



Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #FFVII25th His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII──Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #CCFF7R His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII──Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #CCFF7R #FFVII25th https://t.co/aMOiDXFkku

The game is a direct remake, giving the title upgrades to its graphics and other features. However, the gameplay and narrative will remain the same.

According to Square Enix, the story will see Zack Fair on a mission to find the missing soldier known as Genesis Rhapsodos. The official press release regarding the game's announcement had this to say about the main character:

"Without wishing to give too much away, Zack Fair is a young SOLDIER 2nd Class, who works for the Shinra Electric Power Company. He’s an important character in the FINAL FANTASY VII mythos, and the way his story weaves into the fates of characters like Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth will leave a lasting impression."

Players will witness old and new characters emerge, along with the events that shaped Zack's life and the world prior to the original Final Fantasy VII. More details will be released in the coming months.

