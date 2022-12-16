Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Buster Sword proficiency guide - How to improve and special abilities unlocked

During Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Zack winds up with the legendary Buster Sword. Of course, he eventually gives it to Cloud, but for a time, he will wield it and use its great power in the name of justice. You can grow in power with it, but the real question is, “How do you do that?”

With the Buster Sword, Zack can increase his proficiency with the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion weapon, but it will take more time. It’s not entirely clear how you do so, but we have the information you need to know.

How to grow in power with the Buster Sword in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

The Buster Sword is a magnificent weapon that allows Zack to enter a new Battle Stance, like Cloud’s “Punisher Mode.” He can reduce incoming damage and make slow but devastating strikes. To get good with the Buster Sword, you need to increase your proficiency with the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion weapon.

However, interestingly enough, he caps out at 95% proficiency with the blade. It’s worth knowing this so you don’t spend hours trying to go beyond it without success. This is probably because the only person who will truly master the Buster Sword is Cloud Strife himself.

You receive the Battle Stance in Chapter 6, and to activate it, you hit Attack/Dodge simultaneously, which costs AP. The higher your proficiency, the better you are with the weapon in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

As you develop proficiency with the Buster Sword in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, you unlock skills or abilities with the iconic weapon. The following are each of those powers and at what percentage you unlock them.

Buster Sword abilities

Strong Attack (0%): Deliver a mighty blow in Battle Stance

Deliver a mighty blow in Battle Stance Enhanced Guard (0%): Zack reduces incoming damage by 80% while guarding, whether you’re in Battle Stance or not

Zack reduces incoming damage by 80% while guarding, whether you’re in Battle Stance or not Necromose (0%): Each time Zack defeats an enemy, he restores some MP and AP

Each time Zack defeats an enemy, he restores some MP and AP Damage Limit Break (23%): Attacks and Command Materia skills in Battle Stance can break the 9999 damage limit. It removes the need for gear that does this (Genji Glove)

Attacks and Command Materia skills in Battle Stance can break the 9999 damage limit. It removes the need for gear that does this (Genji Glove) Barrier Piercing (47%): Attacks or Command Materia skills used in Battle Stance ignore any Barrier the enemy puts up

How can you increase your rank with the weapon, though?

Defeat an enemy with a strong attack while in Battle Stance

Defeat an enemy with a Command Materia move in Battle Stance

Block damage in Battle Stance

Completing one of these tasks in battle will give you between .2-.7 percent of proficiency, and there’s a cap for each battle. You can only gain .8% in each battle, so you can’t grind out one long fight as you do for Materia leveling. It’s going to take a long time,

Each method has a cap on how much growth they will let you get, about 32%. If you want to focus on grinding this out, it might be worth it to only focus on one at a time until you stop gaining proficiency in one. The game won’t tell you when you’ve hit the cap, so you have to pay attention to what kind of growth you are/are not getting in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Proficiency doesn’t increase your damage, but the skills you unlock are worth having. After you get 47%, there’s not much reason to go beyond that. If you choose to cap at 95% in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, know that you will not go further, nor will you benefit from doing so.

