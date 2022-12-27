5 most anticipated games of 2023 that might win Game of the Year

The year 2023 has some major games lined up, with big name titles from the likes of Bethesda, Nintendo, Warner Bros., and more. With less than a week left till the new year, players can't wait to get to play some of these titles.

With such excellent quality coming up, it begs the question which of the games could snag the Game of the year award. The Game Award Show celebrates gaming by shining a light on developers and players, making music, announcing new titles and giving away prizes.

This year, Elden Ring won the major award, with God of War Ragnarok snatching most of the other ones. People eagerly await The Game Award show and hope that their favorite game takes home some awards.

Hogwarts Legacy and other games that could win 2023 Game of the Year Award

Here's a look at five such games:

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Who didn't want to go to Hogwarts when they first saw the movies or read the books?

Many people's fantasy has been to be able to explore and experience the world of Harry Potter. When the game starts, players will get to be a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they have to attend classes to learn magic spells, broom riding and brewing potions

Like many role-playing games, Hogwarts Legacy will offer character and environmental customizations linked to the player's progress and will provide challenges in the form of combat, quests and exploration.

It's the most anticipated game of 2023 and might end up being the best one, bagging the Game of the Year title. The game is set to be released in early 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

2) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom has been very successful with their Resident Evil franchise, including the remakes which have been very well received by fans.

These horror action titles have managed to revitalize the entire genre by telling some excellent stories and coming up with some really intuitive gameplay mechanics. All that is accomplished without losing the soul of the original game.

Speaking of the original, Resident Evil 4 received excellent reviews at its launch and had a cult following and is arguably one of the the best in the series. It had just the right amount of pulpy action and zombie horror to get everyone on board for its fun adventure.

There's no doubt that the new remake would bring in similar reactions from both old and new fans, making it a likely strong contender for the Game of the Year award.

3) Starfield

Set in the year 2310, players assume control of a member of the constellation, an organization of space explorers. This customizable character can be taken to different planets for exploration where they will encounter aliens, mysterious resources, space pirates and much more.

The trailers seem to promise massive leaps in graphics while maintaining the familiar and great role-playing systems of previous games.

Skyrim had an immensely immersive world that dropped the player in a world steeped in Viking lore and mythology. Bethesda, since then, has failed to capture the magic with their new Fallout games, but there could be hope with this game.

It might even be good enough to win the Game of the Year award. The game was teased to release in 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X and S.

4) Forspoken

Movement has always been an important aspect of open-world games. As players will spend most of their time going from point A to B, it's essential for developers to think about the traversal.

Forspoken comes in with a whole host of movement-based abilities that make traversing the game's world fun. Movement abilities are not the only thing the game has to offer, though.

Forspoken is an open-world role-playing game that has an interesting combat system revolving around spells. The game has a whole assortment of spells with different elements, effects, uses, etc.

Players are meant to cycle between them and combine certain spells for optimal combat, while movement is based on skillful use of these abilities. If the game offers a compelling story and fun world along with what already seems like excellent gameplay, it could win the Game of the Year award.

5) Legend of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Anybody who has played Breath of the Wild knows just how great the game was. Its open-world is unparalleled in its exploration design with excellent combat and weather systems. The interaction and details of the world can be overwhelming at times, but it makes for an excellent experience.

Very little is known about the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, other than it's said to be released in 2023 and that it vastly expands on the previous games’s formula, specifically vertically. There's no doubt that Nintendo will not disappoint and will deliver the quality that won it the Game of the Year award previously.

With so many games bound for 2023 players can find hours of fun waiting for them in the near future. Even if their favorite title doesn't win the Game of the Year award, it will still be worth all the love gamers can give.

Poll : 0 votes