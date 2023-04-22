How to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on all platforms - File size, preorder bonuses, and more explored

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts recently announced the pre-load date and time for its upcoming action-adventure title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due for release in just a few short days. Built exclusively for the current generation of consoles and PCs, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Cal Kestis as he goes face-to-face with the forces of the Empire, finding himself surrounded by threats, both familiar and new.

Much like its predecessor, Survivor is an open-world action game with mild RPG mechanics and an intricate souls-like combat system.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has made some key changes to the sequel, including an expanded open world, an increased emphasis on side quests, a vastly overhauled customization system, and more flexible and fast-paced combat that complements Cal's growth from a young Padawan to a powerful Jedi Knight.

How to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (Steam and EA App)?

Being a current-gen console exclusive, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, alongside PC. With the game's recently revealed PC system requirements, developer Respawn Entertainment also disclosed its massive file size, estimated at around 155 gigabytes. This came as a surprise to numerous players.

Fortunately, Respawn will allow players to pre-load the game days before its official release, which should give players ample time to install 100+ gigabytes of files on their platform. The developer has detailed the precise date and time for pre-loads on all platforms on its official Twitter account. Here are the game's pre-loading dates and times for all regions:

PlayStation 5: April 25 at 9 pm PT/ 10 pm MT/ 11 pm CT / 12 am ET

April 25 at 9 pm PT/ 10 pm MT/ 11 pm CT / 12 am ET Xbox Series X|S: April 25 from 9 pm PT/ 10 pm MT/ 11 PM CT / 12 am ET

April 25 from 9 pm PT/ 10 pm MT/ 11 PM CT / 12 am ET EA app: April 25 from 8 am PT/ 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 11 am ET

April 25 from 8 am PT/ 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 11 am ET Steam: April 25 from 8 am PT / 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 11 am ET

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order bonuses detailed

Alongside the game's pre-load information and file size, Respawn and Electronic Arts have also unveiled pre-order bonuses and different digital editions. Much like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is offered in two different editions: a standard ($70) and a premium ($90) edition. Here are the contents of both versions:

Standard edition ($69.99)

Base game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC)

Pre-order bonus (Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival'' cosmetic pack)

Deluxe edition ($89.99)

Base game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC)

Pre-order bonus (Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival'' cosmetic pack)

“Scoundrel” cosmetic

“Rugged” BD-1 cosmetic

“DL-44” Blaster set

“Rebel Hero” cosmetic

“BD-Astro” BD-1 cosmetic

“Rebel Hero” Lightsaber set

The Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack includes the following in-game cosmetics:

The “Hermit” cosmetic

The “Hermit” Lightsaber set

The “Combustion” Blaster set

It should be mentioned that all pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses are exclusively cosmetic in nature and do not affect gameplay at all.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App).

