Is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition worth it?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is right around the corner, and fans are clamoring to get their hands on one of the most anticipated games of the year. As is the tradition with most recent AAA titles, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in two versions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, whereas the Deluxe Edition will set you back by $89.99.

The Deluxe Edition comes bundled with two cosmetic skin packs, each of which has three items. While the choice is largely a matter of personal preference, players will want to weigh the value proposition of both editions against their prices.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Should you buy the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, and will only be available on current-gen consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The same is reflected in the $69.99 price tag on its Standard variant, which many players will consider to be costly.

Before deciding on whether or not to buy the Deluxe edition of the game that costs $89.99, let's take a look at the extra content that comes bundled with it.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition includes the following:

“Scoundrel” Cosmetic

“Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic

“DL-44” Blaster Set

“Rebel Hero” Cosmetic

“BD Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic

“Rebel Hero” Lightsaber

If the cosmetic items offered in the Deluxe Edition do not appeal to you, then it will be more economical to purchase the Standard Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Considering the price difference between the two editions, we recommend that you opt for the Standard Edition instead of spending an extra $20 on cosmetic items. If you have an EA Play account, you can even take advantage of an additional 10% discount.

If you wish to pre-order the game, you can avail the following items:

Hermit Cosmetic

Hermit Lightsaber Set

Combustion Blaster Set

You get these items as part of the pre-order bonus (Image via Electronic Arts)

It would have been easier to recommend opting for the Deluxe Edition if it had bonus content or unique skins and weapons that affected the gameplay experience. However, in our opinion, the current offering does not warrant a purchase of the Deluxe Edition.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shaping up to be a robust follow-up to the beloved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can peruse this article highlighting all the new features in the game.

Like its predecessor, this latest title from the epic sci-fi franchise will likely borrow mechanics from soulslike games. You can check out five soulslike games that you can try out while waiting for the new Star Wars game.

Poll : 0 votes