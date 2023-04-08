Is EA Sports PGA Tour 'Digital Deluxe Edition' worth it at full price?

EA Sports' simulation golf games series has been revived with the release of EA Sports PGA Tour on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store. With high-quality graphics and precise controls, the game has been hailed as a return to form for golf sim games.

As is common with many games today, PGA Tour offers a Digital Deluxe Edition that can be purchased instead of the base game. Here's what players can expect to get in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

PGA Tour's Deluxe Edition offers little, but costs less

What's in the digital box?

Currency, XP, and cosmetics, a standard Deluxe offering (via EA Sports)

The game's deluxe edition is available on all digital storefronts and provides 1500 PGA Tour Points, a PGA Tour XP Bundle, and a cosmetic pack of The Masters Gear.

Coming in at just $15 more than the base game ($85 vs $70), the Deluxe Edition is not a major investment for those who have already decided to purchase the main game at full price.

The Deluxe Edition of the game is a great deal. Getting an equivalent number of points (1,500) from the store costs a total of $15, not including tax and transaction fees.

As such, it makes logical sense to purchase the Deluxe Edition. It provides two additional items for the same price as buying the Tour Points directly.

The final decision is always the player's

While it holds up numerically, whether or not it is really worth it depends on each individual player's spending habits.

Some of the cosmetics that are themed around the Masters (via EA Sports)

The inclusion of loot boxes in the game, although not intrusive, does mean that the 1,500 Tour Points can quickly disappear if players choose to spend them on virtual items. The Deluxe Edition is mainly appealing to players who are looking for more than just a golf simulator, as it offers additional customization options for their virtual golfer. However, those solely interested in playing a golf game may not find the Deluxe Edition to be as useful.

XP and progression

The variety of options in the game for shots is only increased by investing in the skill tree (via EA Sports)

Arguably the most useful item included for all players, regardless of what they look for in the game, would be the XP Bundle. As the game features an RPG-esque skill/tech tree system, XP will certainly help you breeze through the progression to unlock special skill shots and increase your base stats.

The question this raises, though, is whether the buyer values skipping the initial grind. While it does affect the progression of the game, it is a quality-of-life improvement to be able to drive longer distances and do trick shots out of the box rather than have to play considerable amounts of career mode for the privilege.

In conclusion, the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports PGA Tour provides great value for those who want to customize their characters and enjoy cosmetic items. However, the choice ultimately depends on an individual's priorities.

