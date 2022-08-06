Why loot boxes will always remain a problem in the video game industry

Loot boxes have been a fallout of the recent trends in gaming that have spread massively across the entire sphere, irrespective of the platform. Primarily seen in multiplayer games, the mechanism is an inspiration for the famous "gacha" or lottery mechanism.

With hardcore criticism of the mechanism, Belgium took one of its kind action against it to reduce incidences of addiction to gambling. However, a recent study has found out how the nuisance has remained despite the apparent sanctions and enforcement of harsher laws.

Loot boxes combine a methodology of high risk and high rewards as there's an element of uncertainty. Their rewards usually vary, ranging from ordinary to exceptional items.

As the value of the reward increases, the chances of getting it reduce. While a lucky person could get a valuable reward for cheap, the probability of it happening is usually low.

However, it instigates the human mind to keep trying, and it often results in players incurring significant losses.

Study in Belgium shows how hard it is to remove loot boxes from world of video games

Voices against loot boxes have increased in recent times as many have asked for significant changes to be made. People feel the mechanism can be extremely harmful, especially considering the large number of younger gamers.

The UK government was recently in the news for instructing developers to fix the issues to avoid sanctions.

While Belgium already has enforcements, a recent study shows where the problem lies. A study by researcher Leon Y Xiao claimed the shortcomings of the present enforcement against loot boxes in the country.

Despite the ban, several games in the top 100 in terms of gross income have the undesired mechanism in Belgium. Xiao said:

"Although the initial imposition of this measure promoted public discussion and debate both domestically and internationally, an unenforced 'ban' has many negative consequences, including giving consumers, parents, and policymakers a false sense of security and allowing non-compliant games to replace games that have been removed from the national market by more socially responsible companies."

He further claimed that a complete removal might not be possible for Belgium or any other country. This is due to multiple factors that include the commercial interests of the game developers and elements of human psychology.

Many titles mainly work through loot boxes when it comes to revenue. This includes a vast list of free-to-play games that work on this gacha system. Banning the mechanism can be detrimental to their commercial interests.

In particular, asking consumers to pay a one-time premium might be detrimental when it comes to mobile games. A large section of the younger demographic of gamers requires the availability of free games.

While monetizations are there, they aren't necessary to play the games. This makes such titles a good fit for those who can't choose to spend on games.

There's also the prospect of human psychology, which makes this lottery system so popular. While the rare items have a very minimal chance, a player can mathematically get the best item at a meager price. This often entices users to get into the loop, spending a fortune before realizing the problem with it.

Some developers even offer specific bundles and bulk discounts when buying special chests and crystals. Despite several controversies, complaints, and requests for a change, the popularity of loot boxes has taken no dip.

It's unlikely things will change in the future, no matter how many sanctions are applied. It all comes down to awareness and control of gamers, which doesn't seem to be on the point.

