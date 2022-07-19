"Want to stop children going on spending sprees online": UK government warns gaming companies to monitor loot boxes

The modern generation of gaming has given rise to loot boxes, and it's not a mechanism many are fond of. It's unclear when the mechanism took birth, but it's safe to say that there aren't many fans of it.

Countries like the Netherlands and Belgium have already taken strong steps against it, and the UK might be adding to the list soon, as per recent news.

Loot boxes are similar in operation to the lottery system, in which a player won't be assured of a particular reward. There could be some items that are way above value to be in the box.

However, their odds are low that one would get them in the first couple of tries. This makes them akin to how casinos work in gambling, and that's the entire narrative against them.

The mechanism isn't restricted to free-to-play titles as AAA games like the FIFA series have a notorious reputation. It now appears that the UK government has had enough as it's planning for some major changes.

UK government plans to bring legislation against loot boxes in video games

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the UK government is set to increase its strictness regarding implementing loot boxes in the game. Officials have taken note of the major complaints, especially about how the younger demographic is tapped into the nefarious cycle.

If developers don't control the increasing use of the casino-inspired mechanism, they could lose their autonomy. This followed a lengthy DCMS investigation that revealed some shocking facts.

RTC @Roblox_RTC



They say that “children and young people should not be allowed to buy in game loot boxes.. Without parental consent”



This could alter Roblox games if more protections are passed! The UK Goverment is looking to possibly* RESTRICT Loot Boxes for children in video gamesThey say that “children and young people should not be allowed to buy in game loot boxes.. Without parental consent”This could alter Roblox games if more protections are passed! The UK Goverment is looking to possibly* RESTRICT Loot Boxes for children in video games 😳They say that “children and young people should not be allowed to buy in game loot boxes.. Without parental consent”This could alter Roblox games if more protections are passed! https://t.co/nN5GEHj78q

One of the major recommendations the DCMS has made is that children shouldn't have the right to buy loot boxes. Instead, parental consent should be a must, and it appears that the government is planning to bring legislation if game makers don't control said activities.

The Culture Secretary is clear regarding how the government feels about the incidences of potential gambling in video games.

"We want to stop children going on spending sprees online without parental consent, spurred on by in-game purchases like loot boxes."

She added that the first means of control has to come from the gaming companies.

"Games companies and platforms need to do more to ensure that controls and age-restrictions are applied so that players are protected from the risk of gambling harms. Children should be free to enjoy gaming safely, whilst giving parents and guardians the peace of mind they need."

Interestingly, some of the other recommendations made by DCMS could be quite problematic for several game companies. The body, for example, wants developers to state that loot boxes won't offer major advantages. They also want a restriction on the amount of spending in a certain period and better refund policies.

This could be a headache for titles that offer major advantages via a gacha system. Diablo Immortal is a name that comes to mind as the only way to obtain a legendary gem is via gacha. These gems offer a significant advantage to those who equip and max them out.

Such games and their developers will have to tighten the screws if they want to continue their businesses in the UK in the future. Anything else could result in some major sanctions, and even bans.

