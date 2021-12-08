How to get free legendary Loot Box skin in Garena Free Fire without spending diamonds

Events based on Free Fire x Money Heist have been in full swing for the past few days, and peak day is approaching soon. Many themed rewards have already been incorporated into the Battle Royale game, which players can acquire through ongoing events.

Among the items that players can procure is a legendary Loot Box. However, to attain it, the gamers would have to complete the required objective in the “Claim Free Loot Box” event. Here are further details about it.

Free Fire x Money Heist events: How to get free legendary Loot Box skin

This event will be running until 14 December in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The “Claim Free Loot Box” event started in Free Fire on 7 December and will be available to users until 14 December. Users are only asked to sign in daily to claim the cumulative login prizes during this phase. The legendary Loot Box skin – “Cha-ching” is one of the items available to the players.

Here are the exact specifics on obtaining all the rewards:

Login 1 day to get 2x Team Heist Printer

Login 3 days to get Bounty Token Play Card (14 days)

Login 5 days to get Cha-ching Loot Box

As a result, it is an easy task for users to complete, and those who have signed in each day since the event started will be able to claim the Loot Box on 11 December for free.

Once the reward becomes available for redemption, the following are the steps that they can undertake to obtain it:

Step 1: Gamers have to open Free Fire on their devices and tap on the “Calendar” icon to access the events tab.

First, gamers would have to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the “Plan Bermuda: Raid & Run” section, press the “Claim Free Loot Box” event.

Users would then have to press on this (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Find an option reading “Claim.” Click on that to get the special Money Heist Loot Box.

After redemption, the skin can be equipped through the “Collection” section.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha