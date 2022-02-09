How to get free loot box skins in Garena Free Fire this week

Cosmetics have always fascinated Free Fire players, with many wishing to get their hands on as many as possible. Generally, whenever these are offered in events for free, gamers try their best to grind the missions and acquire the rewards.

The Squad Beatz event is underway, and there are two separate Legendary loot boxes available for free in multiple events.

How to get Legendary loot boxes for free in Free Fire

Travel Mission (Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box)

Users need to travel a certain distance (Image via Garena)

The Travel Mission has been underway since 5 February, and there are only a few days until its conclusion. It has several objectives of covering a certain distance that users must accomplish to attain the rewards. They are as follows:

Travel for 5000 meters to get a free Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Travel for 10000 meters to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Travel for 20000 meters to get the Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

After completing the missions, gamers need to access the Squad Beatz tab and navigate it to select the Travel Mission. They can click on the claim button beside the corresponding item to receive the rewards.

Users can play the BR mode in Free Fire and attempt to get maximum survival while also moving around a lot.

Squad Beatz Top-Up II (Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box)

The new Loot Box skin (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire top-up event has kicked off today, i.e., 9 February. It features two Legendary rewards, which players can obtain by purchasing a total of 500 diamonds. They have time until 14 February to meet the given requirements and get the following rewards:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Top up 500 diamonds to receive Burnt BBQ emote

Once users have fulfilled the given top-up requirements, they can access the top-up event under the Squad Beatz tab in the event section. Subsequently, they may hit the claim button beside the rewards to acquire a particular item.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, the event presents excellent value considering that these items are free, and gamers do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer