Free Fire Squad Beatz top up event (II): How to get new legendary emote and skin for free

In Free Fire, top-up events provide players with additional incentives in the form of in-game items if they purchase a specified quantity of diamonds within the stipulated timeframe. These are a regular aspect of the game, with one or the other offer being accessible most of the time.

Following the conclusion of the Squad Beatz top up on 8 February 2022, Garena has launched the second edition of the event. At this time, it includes not one but two legendary rewards, one of which is a loot box, and the other is an exclusive emote.

New Free Fire Squad Beatz top up 2 provides legendary rewards

The second series of Fire Squad Beatz top up launched in Free Fire on 9 February 2022, and the diamond top up requirement has been increased to 500. The exact details of the rewards are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to acquire Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Purchase 500 diamonds to acquire Burnt BBQ emote

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box (Image via Garena)

Since the event will be available until 14 February 2022, players have sufficient time to get the desired number of diamonds.

While gamers must pay real money to receive the diamonds, the rewards are essentially free because players are not required to use their in-game currency.

Steps to purchase diamonds to acquire top-up rewards

Step 1: Open the game and sign in to your account. Subsequently, access the top-up section by pressing on the ‘+’ icon beside the existing number of diamonds.

Purchase the preferred top up pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Multiple options will be displayed on the screen, and you need to select the most appropriate option considering the requirements mentioned earlier.

Step 3: After completing the payment, the diamonds will be added to the account, and you may manually collect the rewards through rewards. You may access Squad Beatz Top-Up II in the Squad Beatz tab for the same.

Legendary emotes and loot crates cost a lot of diamonds when users attempt to purchase them straight up from the store. As a result, the new top-up event certainly provides excellent value to the interested users. They should not miss this opportunity.

Edited by Shaheen Banu