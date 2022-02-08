How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap using subscriptions: Price and benefits in February 2022

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire, and players require them to procure a wide array of in-game items. Since GamesKharido and Codashop discontinued their Free Fire diamonds top-up services, gamers have been exploring new means of obtaining in-game currency at a lower price.

They frequently come across videos offering alternative top-up websites that provide a discount on diamonds. On the other hand, membership inside the game is a considerably more cost-efficient choice.

A guide to getting cheap diamonds using memberships in Free Fire

Two different options are presented to the players (Image via Garena)

Membership is an excellent option offered within the game, where gamers can get diamonds and several other perks for a much lower cost.

Gamers have the option of weekly membership that costs INR 159, while monthly membership is priced at INR 799. Gamers can purchase these two together to unlock Super VIP privileges, which provides additional diamonds and Evo Gun Token Gift Box.

The perks of individual memberships are as follows:

Weekly membership (Price: INR 159)

Get a total of 450 diamonds, 100 immediately and 350 from daily check-in

Weekly membership icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

1x Second chance

Monthly membership (Price: INR 799)

Get a total of 2600 diamonds, 500 immediately and 2100 from daily check-in

Monthly membership icon

Discount store privilege

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second chance

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Pick one of the following: Futuristic SCAR, MP40 – Sneaky Clown, M1014 Winterlands, Thompson Time Travelers, FAMAS Swagger Ownage, M4A1 Pink Laminate)

Additionally, there is a subscription option for the weekly option that will enable automatic renewal as soon as the previous one expires. Players will receive 100 extra diamonds on their first subscription.

Below are the steps that gamers can follow to acquire membership in Free Fire:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open on the player's device, they should tap on the membership icon.

Step 2: Two different options will show up on their screens, and gamers can select either.

Step 3: Finally, they can complete the payment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers need to collect diamonds from the check-in section of the membership tab. They can make up for the missed check-in days using Second Chance. Players will get it as additional rewards in membership.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan