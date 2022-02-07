Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Free Fire has amassed a large audience and player base in India, with gamers actively churning out and consuming a wide range of content. Insta Gamer is a YouTuber from India who churns out game-related content in Malayalam.

He has accumulated a fanbase of more than 1.56 million subscribers in the previous two and a half years. The YouTuber has been growing rapidly, and in the last 30 days, he has gained 20k subscribers, while the overall view counter has moved up by 4.321 million.

What is Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 197218153, and the stats within the game are:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played in 15666 squad matches, winning 3422 for a 21.84% win rate. He has registered 39981 kills, of which 10492 have been headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot percentage of 26.24%.

The content creator has amassed 318 Booyahs in 2230 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.26%. With 4880 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.55. The player has 1227 headshots, earning him a headshot rate of 25.14%.

The internet star has 1807 solo matches to his name and attained 123 victories, resulting in a 6.80% win ratio. He has 2787 kills, and 1086 of these are headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.65, as the headshot ratio stands at 38.97%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has won 175 of the 424 ranked squad games, retaining a win ratio of 41.27%. The YouTuber has bagged 1836 kills while chalking up 555 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.37 and a headshot rate of 30.23%.

The streamer has featured in 28 duo matches and emerged victorious in six, approximating a win percentage of 21.42%. He is a few kills short of the 100 mark, at a K/D ratio of 4.32, and has registered 32 headshots at a headshot ratio of 33.68%.

The broadcaster has entered 111 solo games but has only 12 frags and six headshots at a K/D ratio of 0.11 and 50% headshot percentage.

Note: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer is estimated to generate approximately in the range of $1.1K to $17.3K every month through his YouTube channel. The annualized revenue is approximately between $13K and $207.4K, given the current level of viewership.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer launched his YouTube channel in August 2019 and has been actively creating content ever since. The YouTuber has posted over 1500 videos, which have received 176.55 million views.

His most-watched video provides viewers with tips for using gloo walls and has gained more than 1.2 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer