B2K's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Montages and highlights are extremely popular among Free Fire players, which has led to the rise of countless excellent players who upload this type of content. Some have come to prominence and amassed a massive following on platforms such as YouTube.

Moez Mansouri is otherwise known by his YouTube channel Born2Kill or B2K, which he runs with his brother Walid. They play in the Middle East server enjoys a massive global viewership, with the channel standing at 563.9 million views.

What is B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats?

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID is 320653047. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has featured in 9336 squad games and come out victorious on 1669 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 17.87%. With 54317 eliminations, he maintains a K/D ratio of 7.08.

He has registered 510 Booyahs in 3137 duo matches, ensuring a win ratio of 16.25%. The YouTuber has taken down 14815 opponents, translating to a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Born2Kill has 1410 solo matches to his name and defeated all the opposition 173 times, leading to a win rate of 12.26%. He has accumulated 4650 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played three squad games this season and has had no luck finding victory. He has amassed seven frags at a 2.33 K/D ratio.

CS Career

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has taken part in 2044 squad matches and racked up 1693 victories, approximating a win rate of 8.28%. He has bagged 25306 kills at a KDA of 4.45, as his average damage per match is recorded at 5637.

Note: B2K’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

B2K's guild stats (Image via Garena)

B2K is the leader of ONLY GODS, which has the guild ID number 63294302. In BR and CS ranked modes, he is placed in Platinum 3 and Silver 2.

Monthly income

His earnings in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Moez is estimated to generate in the range of $1.9K - $29.8K every month through his Born2Kill channel. The approximated figures for the yearly revenue are estimated to be around $22.3K - $357.4K.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Moez and Walid work on the Born2Kill YouTube channel, which has amassed a sizable audience. It has almost 400 uploads, garnering a total of 563.9 million views. The most popular channel on their video has garnered around 14.8 million views.

They have been growing quickly month after month, amassing 80k subscribers and 7.447 million views in the previous 30 days.

