Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, income, and most-watched videos (February 2022)

Ajay "Jonty" Saini is a well-known professional athlete in the Indian Free Fire esports scene. He is part of Orangutan Elite and has won numerous important tournaments, including first place at the FFIC 2021 Fall.

Additionally, he is a very successful content creator with a massive following of 2.92 million subscribers on YouTube. He has gained 775k views while uploading only two videos in the last month.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 180830489, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has taken part in 18763 squad games and claimed first place 6883 times, corresponding to a win ratio of 36.68%. With 61241 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.15.

He has won 504 of the 2099 duo matches, upholding a 24.01% win rate. The YouTuber has notched 6779 kills in this mode, registering a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Ajay has made 4834 appearances in solo games and accumulated 700 Booyahs at a win percentage of 14.48. He bagged 14483 frags while recording a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The streamer has played 200 squad matches and outplayed the opponents 86 times, resulting in a win percentage of 43%. He has secured 833 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 7.31.

The internet star has completed seven duo matches and has racked up five kills at a K/D ratio of 0.71.

The professional player has engaged in five solo games and has a single win, ensuring a win rate of 20%. He has chalked up 11 eliminations, adding to a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Note: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Guild details (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming is the leader of OGxJonty, whose Guild ID is 62696452. Ajay is placed in Heroic in Ranked and Diamond 2 in CS Ranked.

Monthly income

Earnings of Jonty from his channel (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Ajay generates about $194 to $3.1K every month through his YouTube channel. His yearly earnings are around $2.3K to $37.2K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Jonty Gaming's channel was uploaded in late 2018. Since then, he has sporadically streamed uploaded vlogs, gameplay highlights, tips and tricks videos. There are close to 400 uploads that have gained him 195 million views over the years.

Edited by Ravi Iyer