BlackPink Gaming’s (Miss Diya) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Diya Hazarika, commonly known as Miss Diya in the Free Fire community, is among the most prominent Indian content creators. She runs the popular YouTube channel BlackPink Gaming, where there is a wide array of unique content alongside frequent live streams.

Currently, she possesses 1.21 million subscribers and over 82.04 million views. Diya also has another channel, Miss Diya Live, with 31.6 thousand subscribers.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire details

Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. She is ranked Platinum I in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

These are her stats, as of 5 February:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played a total of 11842 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2697, possessing a win rate of 22.77%. With 30532 kills, she has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.34.

The content creator has competed in 11568 duo matches and bettered her foes in 2004 for a win percentage of 10.44%. In the process, she has 29307 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Finally, Miss Diya has appeared in 6178 solo games and has 648 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 10.44%. She has 13286 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in nine squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a single kill for a K/D ratio of 0.11.

The YouTuber has also participated in eight solo matches and has secured five kills at a K/D ratio of 0.63.

Note: BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire stats will change as she features in more matches.

Monthly income

These are her earnings (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, BlackPink Gaming’s monthly earnings from her channel are between $193 and $3.1K. The yearly income is mentioned in the range of $2.3K and $37K.

YouTube channel

Diya has been regularly streaming and posting videos based on Free Fire since 2019. She has witnessed remarkable growth within this period, gaining an incredible fan base. There are presently over 700 videos on her channel, with the most-watched one possessing 7.6 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, she has acquired around 771.838 thousand views within the last 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer