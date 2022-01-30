5 tips to get more Booyahs in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

After facing the entire lobby in a Free Fire match and struggling to reach the end, securing a Booyah is a feeling unlike any other. The last player or team surviving takes the spoils of war and experience points.

Unfortunately. not everyone can pull off a clear victory. Some get eliminated in the end zones, while others meet their demise in hot drops. Either way, securing a Booyah becomes a distant dream. Thankfully, there are ways to make this task a little easier and doable.

Follow these simple tips to secure more Booyahs in Free Fire

5) Land in an area that has a low volume of traffic

During the landing phase of the game, players need to ensure that they land in an area with low traffic volume. This will loot in peace during the early-game and stockpile supplies.

Additionally, those new to the game will take their time and choose what items they need and which ones they don't. This will ensure that their inventory is not filled with junk or incompatible items.

4) Move with the safe zone to increase the odds of surviving

To improve the odds of securing a Booyah, players need to move with the safe zone every time it shrinks. This will ensure that they are safe at all times and cannot take zone damage.

Additionally, entering the safe zone early will allow players to secure additional supplies and stock up on their ammunition. They will also secure a strategic location and easily take on opponents rotating through the area.

3) Stock on medical supplies such as medkits and inhalers

One of the most important things to remember for staying alive in Free Fire is securing medical supplies. Without the ability to heal, players will be left to the mercy of their opponents.

While characters such as K, A124, Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Jota have healing abilities, carrying around a few medkits can never hurt. They are easy to find and can be applied relatively quickly in-game. Players looking for EP recovery as well can opt to use inhalers instead.

2) Play passively and only engage opponents when victory is assured

Scoring kills along the way to securing a Booyah is a common strategy that Free Fire players use. It improves their K/D ratio and, in ranked mode, provides them with points. However, not everyone is adept at executing and perfecting this strategy.

Fortunately, this is not an issue. There is no rule of thumb stating that players must secure kills. Avoiding fights will improve the odds of survival. However, if a player must engage with an opponent, they need to ensure a tactical advantage or guarantee of being victorious in the bout.

1) When in the final zone, play cautiously

After surviving for nearly the entire match duration, Free Fire players must cross the final hurdle to secure a Booyah. This final or end zone is the "break it or make it" moment. This is where maximum caution has to be exercised.

In most scenarios, the player tends to rush the remaining opponent to end the match. This is not a wise decision. Given the limited play-space and other factors, it's better to wait and let the opponents eliminate each other. This will improve the odds for the player and make it easier to get the final kill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

