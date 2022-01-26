5 tips to get end zone advantages in Free Fire

The end zones in Free Fire are a dangerous yet rewarding place. These are the final hurdles that players must cross to secure a Booyah. Sadly, given the fierce competition, winning is not easy.

Players must either be highly skilled or extremely lucky to survive in these zones. Luckily, users can implement a few tips and tricks to improve their odds of winning.

Ways to gain an advantage in the end zones of Free Fire

5) Enter the end zone as soon as possible

To ensure survival and to gain a foothold in the end zones of Free Fire, players should enter them as soon as possible. Waiting for the zone to start shrinking and then rotating will lead to complications.

The longer a player takes to rotate, the greater the odds that an opponent has already taken up a good position in the end zones. This makes it harder to secure a location and have a fighting chance at victory.

4) Secure high ground or a defendable position

When rotating into the end zones of Free Fire, simply holding ground will not suffice. Players should make tactical decisions as to where to stand and fight. For the most part, two options should be available: high ground or a structure.

Both of these come with their own pros and cons. Players must figure out which one suits their needs the best. For example, if the high ground overlooks the battlefield below, players can go prone and scout for opponents safely.

3) Loot the area to deny an enemy of supplies

After entering the end zones, players will often skip out on looting as they have enough supplies. While this makes logical sense, it may lead to a tactical disadvantage.

Opponents coming up behind the player can replenish their supplies for the fight ahead. Rather than simply letting them have those supplies, players should loot the area and use extra items to deny the enemy an advantage.

2) Use weapons attached with silencers to remain hidden

One of the easiest ways to survive the end zones is by being passive. However, letting go of an opportunity to get an easy kill feels bad. Thankfully, there's a solution to the problem.

For players who want to secure kills, they should use silencer attachments. This will keep them hidden. Opponents won't know from which direction they are being fired upon. In this chaotic situation, they are likely to get eliminated with ease.

1) Try to engage opponents and secure a third-party kill

Combat can seldom be avoided in the end zones of Free Fire. Given the shortage of space, a gunfight will inevitably break out. However, this is a good thing as players can take advantage of the situation.

Rather than engaging opponents outright, they can engage two opponents fighting each other. With both of them losing HP during the fight, they become easy targets. Players can take their time and land headshots on both opponents to claim two easy kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

