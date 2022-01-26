GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and rank in January 2022

Numerous Indian Free Fire content creators have rose to prominence in recent years, with GW Manish emerging as one of the most well-known figures. His engaging videos cover aspects like lesser-known facts and information related to the battle royale title.

His subscriber count now stands at approximately 3.31 million, and his videos have over 649.16 million views. Additionally, Manish has 194 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, guild and rank

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID is 663844446, and he is the leader of the GW ARMY guild, whose ID number is 1005624788.

As of this writing, he is ranked Platinum IV in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Gold III in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad)

Lifetime stats

GW Manish's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has featured in 4968 squad games and has 684 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 13.76%. With 11520 kills, the player has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 2.69.

Coming to duo matches, he has 390 wins in 4203 games for a win rate of 9.27%. In the process, he has racked up 9197 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The YouTuber also has 1387 solo games to his name and has 64 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 4.61%. He has 2215 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

GW Manish's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish hasn’t played any matches in BR-Ranked Season 25.

CS Career

GW Manish's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played a total of 2926 Clash Squad matches to date and has 1610 victories, converting to a win percentage of 55.02%. He has accumulated 16120 kills for a KDA of 1.87.

Note: GW Manish's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

GW Manish's monthly income o(Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings through the YouTube channel of GW Manish are between $9.5K and $152K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

GW Manish has periodically posted Free Fire-based content and there are over 750 videos present on his channel. The most-watched video has over 30 million views.

GW Manish also runs two other YouTube channels, GW Army and GW Manish VLOGS.

