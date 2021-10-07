Top 5 tips to loot efficiently in Free Fire

Securing good loot in Free Fire is an essential task. Depending on what loot players find, the game can either go in their favor or against it. Suffice to say, that good loot plays a vital role in every match.

While looting is easy enough, making it more effective and streamlined is a complex task. Finding good loot is not just about landing and finding a weapon to use, it's more about how players can acquire the best weapons and armor in-game in the shortest amount of time.

5 tips to increase loot speed and quality in Free Fire

5) Land before opponents do

One of the surest ways to grab good loot right after landing in-game is by landing first. The motto "first come, first serve" applies in Free Fire, and players who land late are liable to find nothing.

To get a head start in a match, landing as soon as possible is essential. While this can be done normally, players can decrease the time it takes to land by using Falco's "Skyline Spree" skill.

4) Learn to identify weapons from the air

When landing in a hot drop zone in Free Fire or a location in which a few opponents are landing, to get loot faster and gain an upper hand, players need to learn to identify weapons while landing.

This will enable them to rush drop to the weapon, secure it, and use it to deal with any opponents that may be nearby. Picking up a good weapon in situations like these is of the utmost importance.

3) Land in areas that have buildings

While loot in Free Fire can be found all over the map, some of the best loot can be found inside buildings and in-game structures. In addition to hosting better loot, they even provide protection from opponents while looting.

Players should always try to land in places that have buildings and loot them. Once the structures have been looted, then players can loot the surrounding area for anything else they may need.

2) Keep rotating to find better loot

Once the initial landing phase ends and loot has been collected from the area, players should rotate to greener pastures in order to find more loot. To do this effectively, players must learn how to rotate flawlessly.

Knowing how to rotate will allow players to venture out in search of loot while minimizing the risk of being caught out in the open or ambushed. Although there is a risk involved, it will be well worth the reward.

1) Land in high tier loot zones

While landing in high tier loot zones in Free Fire is risky due to the number of players that land there in every match, they are one of the best ways to secure good loot early in the game.

Players who manage to successfully survive the initial landing stage will find good loot. In addition to weapons, players will also find ample amounts of medkits, ammunition, and max level armor.

