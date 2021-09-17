Rotating in Free Fire is not just about moving to stay within the safe zone. It has many tactical advantages as well, and understanding how to execute it flawlessly will be of immense help during every match.

Sadly, most beginners and newcomers to the game are unaware of the benefits and simply move about the map aimlessly. Thankfully, learning how to master rotating in-game is one of the easiest things that players can do.

Top 5 reasons why rotations are important in Free Fire

5) Avoid being ambushed by opponents

Rotating frequently in Free Fire allows players to stay ahead of their opponents at all times, and avoid being pinned down or ambushed. Often players will camp at one stop, and while this is a viable playstyle, opponents can easily outmaneuver and flank the player,

In order to avoid this, players should keep moving from one location to the next. This will not only provide ample room to move about, but will also ensure that opponents cannot launch a surprise attack.

4) Find better loot

One of the main reasons to rotate as much as possible in Free Fire is to find better loot. After the initial landing stage is over and the location has been looted, players should keep rotating from one location to the next to get the best loot possible.

It's essential that players gather enough medkits, ammunition, weapons, attachments and other items for the end zones of the match. More often than not, players who don't gather enough supplies will not last very long.

3) Stay within the safe zone

The most basic reason to rotate during matches is also the most important. Aside from staying within the safe zone, players will get to choose exactly where they want to be when the safe zone shrinks.This is important for a number of reasons.

Being able to be in a good position or location when the zone shrinks will allow players to dominate that area, and will give them the ability to stop all opponents trying to end the safe zone from outside.

2) Move from cover to cover

Although gloo walls provide some cover to players, finding solid cover is of the utmost importance in every Free Fire match. Solid cover cannot be broken, and shots from the M82B will not penetrate it.

Rotating often will allow players to move from cover to cover and stay safe for long durations. This is a good way for beginners to play the game, and avoid being caught in the open.

1) Gain a high ground advantage

The goal of rotating in Free Fire is for players to gain a tactical advantage over their opponents; and what better way to gain a tactical advantage in-game than to be well positioned on high ground?

The benefit of rotating often is that players will be able to secure a favorable position with ease. Capturing and holding a strategically important high ground will allow players to dominate the area and lock it down.

Edited by Rohit Mishra