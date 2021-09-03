5 best drop locations in Free Fire for safe gameplay in September 2021

To play a safe and passive match in Free Fire, knowing where to land will make all the difference. Being able to avoid fights or getting into as few as possible is a great way to make it to the end zones.

Although safe gameplay is less rewarding in terms of points when playing ranked matches, it's a great way for beginners to learn the layout of the map and improve their in-game skills.

Top 5 locations where players can land for safe gameplay in Free Fire

5) Aden's Creek (Bermuda Remastered)

Much like its predecessor on the original map, Rim Nam Village, Aden's Creek offers a safe drop location for passive players. The area is separated from the main island by a narrow river, and players seldom visit the location.

While the location is safe and offers decent loot, there is a chance that opponents will use Aden's Creek as a staging area. This is because the area is close to hot-drop locations like Clock Tower. Nonetheless, players can easily avoid them and rotate using the coastline.

4) Mill (Bermuda Remastered)

Mill is probably the safest drop location on the Bermuda Remastered map. It's far away from hot-drop zones and offers good loot. Moreover, due to its location on the edge of the map, aggressive players seldom land here.

Once players gear up, they can rotate to Keraton for more loot and then move towards the center to avoid being caught outside the safe zone. Since much of the area has open terrain, players should try and secure as many gloo walls as possible.

3) Stone Ridge (Kalahari)

Stone Ridge is a great place to land for passive Free Fire players and those who want to avoid early-game firefights. The location offers decent loot, and due to the high number of structures in the area, players can easily hide if opponents land here.

The only downside of landing here is the fact that the location is close to Command Post, which is known to be a hot-drop area in most matches. Players will have to rotate around it when moving towards the center in order to stay safe.

2) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Santa Catarina is, by far, the safest drop location on Free Fire's Kalahari map. However, the only downside is that loot is not freely available. Although players will find basic loot here, it won't be good enough for the late game.

Once geared up, players can either rotate northward to Confinement or push south towards Stone Ridge to secure better loot. They can then rotate towards the center of the map.

1) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Players looking for the ultimate relaxing experience in Free Fire should land at Crossroads. The location is virtually untouched in every match, as players don't want to land so far out.

While the loot is decent, players will have to push towards the safe zone once geared up. Given the vast open terrain on this map, players should find as many gloo walls as possible before leaving the area.

Also Read: 3 most underrated character abilities in Free Fire in September 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh