5 tips to avoid campers in Free Fire

Survival and elimination of enemies are the two key aspects of getting a victory in Free Fire. However, some gamers take survival too seriously and emphasize camping over an area.

These campers hide at one spot for a long duration and wait for opponents to pass. Players passing the area are entirely unaware of the presence of the campers and are often taken off guard and eliminated efficiently.

This tactic is despised by almost every member of the community, barring those who rely on camping. However, users can easily avoid campers through some simple tips and tricks.

Free Fire: Five great ways to avoid campers

1) Keep close surveillance of the area

Campers hidden inside buildings and structures often peep through the window to look out for approaching enemies. Gamers who maneuver from one region to another should always watch the periphery and use a scope to take a better look at buildings for such peeping heads.

Doing this will reduce the chance of getting ambushed by campers and increase their chances of winning a game.

2) Use grenades

Campers are just regular players hiding inside buildings in Free Fire. The best way to avoid them will be to eliminate them without engaging in a face-to-face battle.

The best way to do this would be through grenades. Users should deploy a well-timed grenade into the building through any opening such as doors or windows.

The deployed grenade will surely knock out enemies or eliminate them in Free Fire.

3) Avoid buildings

Campers are primarily found in important POIs hidden stealthily inside buildings in Free Fire. The best way to avoid them would be to go around these POIs and use the vegetation or the rocks for cover.

In this way, players will cross the area without running the risk of encountering campers.

4) Keep an eye on long grass

Several Free Fire campers dress up in camo attires and hide in tall vegetation. It becomes quite challenging to separate them from the grass, and therefore, gamers get eliminated out of the blue.

Players should always beware of these locations and maintain a safe distance to keep away from campers.

5) Use the map to evade

The Free Fire map reveals the direction from which a bullet has been fired. Campers hidden near the periphery will have the firing sign, but their footsteps won't be seen.

Gamers should use these tactics to understand if any camper is nearby and evade immediately to avoid being eliminated.

