Free Fire OB30 update: Expected release date and time for Indian users

Garena releases new Free Fire updates every few months, introducing plenty of fresh and exciting features that keep users occupied for weeks. The recent OB29 patch was released in early August, and players are now awaiting the next update.

The Free Fire OB30 Advance Server became available on September 9, 2021, and will be open until September 16, 2021. This has increased excitement among players as they have gotten a glimpse of upcoming features such as characters, a new pet, a game mode, and more.

Free Fire OB30 expected release date and time

Clash Squad Ranked Season 8 ends on September 29, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The preceding patches were released just one day before the completion of the Clash Squad Ranked Season. This Season 8 is scheduled to close on September 29, 2021.

Furthermore, the OB29 update went live on August 4, a day before the conclusion of the Keyboard Warrior Gold Royale, and the current Gold Royale ends on September 29.

The current Gold Royale ends in 17 days i.e., on September 29, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

If the same pattern holds this time around, gamers may anticipate a Free Fire OB30 update on 28 September 28, 2021.

Like every Free Fire update, the game's servers will be inaccessible for a few hours because of the scheduled maintenance break. During this time, players will encounter an error while trying to enter the game.

This generally begins at about 9.30 AM IST (GMT +5.30) and completes around 6.00 PM (GMT +5.30). The patch is usually available for download only a few hours after the commencement of the maintenance, i.e., between 10.30 and 12.00 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Even if users download the update, they will not be able to access it until the servers are available again. They also receive multiple vouchers to update the game within a particular time frame.

Note: This is just an expected date and time since Garena has yet to announce the date for its upcoming patch or feature release.

