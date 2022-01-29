Dimitri vs Xayne vs Alok: Who is the best Free Fire character for rank push?

The art of rank pushing in Free Fire is a delicate one. It requires a lot of patience and practice. Each match comes with its own set of hurdles and challenges that players must navigate to secure a Booyah.

While skill and weapons play a vital role, victory cannot be achieved without the help of strong characters such as Dimitri, Xayne, and DJ Alok. Each is well suited to rank pushing and has powerful abilities. However, only one of them can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Comparing Dimitri, Xayne, and DJ Alok in Free Fire based on their abilities and combat usage

1) Dimitri

Ability

Using his ability to control the flow of music, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat gives players a second chance in-game.

When activated, a 3.5-diameter healing aura is created for 15 seconds. Players within this aura can self-revive and recover 3 HP/second. Once the ability is used, it takes 60 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

Dimitri's primary purpose in battle is to give teammates a second chance. Gamers can focus on gunfights using Healing Heartbeat while allowing teammates to revive themselves, enabling the team to keep up the pressure on enemies.

2) Xayne

Ability

Using her ability to give her an edge in extreme situations, Xayne's Xtreme Encounter allows the user to go full throttle in-game.

Once activated, it temporarily provides the user with 80 HP and increases the damage dealt to shields and gloo walls by 130%. The ability lasts only 15 seconds and has a cooldown time of 100 seconds.

Combat usage

Xayne can play multiple roles in Free Fire. Her unique ability makes her perfect to be used as a rusher, defended, or vanguard in combat. Players can use her to smash through gloo walls and render Chrono's shield all but useless.

3) DJ Alok

Ability

Using his ability to channel healing energies through music, DJ Alok's Drop the Beat gives players a tactical advantage in Free Fire.

Once activated, a 5-diameter aura is created for 10 seconds. Users will recover 5 HP/second within this timeframe and gain a 15% agility boost. Once used, the ability has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Combat usage

DJ Alok's purpose in combat is to sustain the squad and help them navigate the treacherous battlefield with haste. Even though the character offers tactical and defensive abilities, he can be used to rush opponents if needed.

Verdict

Among the three characters in-game, DJ Alok and Xayne are the champions. Their abilities are equally powerful and will aid gamers in challenging situations. While it can be argued that Dimitri is just as good as DJ Alok, his self-revive ability is somewhat situational.

In most gunfights, if the entire team is down, the odds of users being able to get close enough to trigger that ability are rather slim. Even if they manage that, there is no guarantee that the enemy will not attack them and hamper the revival process.

For these reasons, DJ Alok is vastly superior in general combat. Furthermore, his speed boost allows for fast rotations and movements in Free Fire. With a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, players can use it often.

His contemporary in-game, Xayne, also offers vast tactical benefits. Her ability gives gamers more HP to rush at opponents without worrying, and the extra damage allows them to crush gloo walls with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

