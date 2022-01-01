Top 5 highest earning Free Fire Indian teams in 2021

The year 2021 proved to be fruitful for India's Free Fire esports. The scene has grown in leaps and bounds, benefitting not only players but also teams. Garena's willingness to boost the competitive Free Fire scene with regular tournaments and massive prize pools has helped professionalize the esports stage.

Here's a look at the top-earning Free Fire teams of 2021.

Five highest-earning Free Fire Indian teams of 2021

5) TSM

The US organization entered India in June 2021 by signing Tri-Series champion Sixth Sense. Since then they have won $33k in total. A major chunk of their prizemoney came from winning the Esports Premier League 2021. The team underwent a bit of a change with three players leaving. Success in the upcoming Pro League will be important for the team moving forward.

4) 4 Unknown

The team had a horror start to the year 2021 as they were disqualified from the FFIC 2021 Spring. However, they came back strong by winning Conquest Free Fire Open Season 1. Before being signed by Chemin Esports in October, the team had won more than $50,000. The team has also won around $10k in prize money with Chemin Esports and $4k in City Open.

3) Total Gaming Esports

Owned by the biggest gaming YouTuber Total Gaming, the team had a mixed year. They won one major and three minor tournaments. In total, they have won more than $53k in prize money. The team's biggest share of the prize pool came from winning the first season of Pro League. The second season begins soon, and they will hope to retain the title.

2) Nigma Galaxy (formerly Galaxy Racer)

2021 started with a bang for Galaxy Racer as they won the FFIC 2021 Spring split and qualified for the FFWS 2021 Singapore. South Asian teams could not compete in the World Series Singapore due to travel restrictions but Garena awarded them a share of the prize pool. However, since then the team's performance has spiraled downwards.

The team has won more than $125k in prizemoney, of which around $110k came from two tournaments. They have signed new players in September and will hope to perform better in upcoming events.

1) Team Elite

The most successful team this year has been Team Elite. They have won more than $140k in prizemoney, of which around one-third came from their win in Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. They qualified for Free Fire World Series 2021. The team also secured third in the Free Fire India Championship Spring, and finished eighth in the Asia Championship 2021.

The team has partnered with Orangutan Esports last month and will now represent Orangutan Elite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Due to a COVID-related travel ban imposed by Singapore on India, both Galaxy Racer and Team Elite were unable to participate in FFWS 2021. They did, however, receive a portion of the entire prize fund. While Galaxy Racer got $60k, Team Elite was awarded $40k.

Edited by R. Elahi