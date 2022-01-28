5 Free Fire tips and tricks to use gloo walls properly

Gloo walls are an integral part of Free Fire. These are the most commonly found utility items in-game. In combat, they serve multiple purposes depending upon the situation. Although using the item is easy, mastering it is challenging.

With so many ways to use them in combat, learning how to do it correctly is difficult. Thankfully, by following a few simple tips, players can get a headstart and better understand how to use gloo walls efficiently.

Implement these tips and tricks to use gloo walls better in Free Fire

5) Placement is key

When deploying a gloo wall in-game, placement will play a major role. Depending on the situation, how the gloo wall is placed will influence the outcome by a large margin.

Rather than randomly placing a gloo wall, players need to take their time and plan. Once it has been placed, there is no way to recover the gloo wall grenade.

4) Use Beaston to increase the range of gloo walls

Gloo walls are deployed instantly and can be placed at a considerable distance from the user. This allows players to create some space between the gloo wall and themselves, which allows for tactical decision making.

While the distance is already good, players can increase it by using Beaston's Helping Hand ability. When maxed out, it allows the user to place the gloo wall 30% further away.

3) Visualize how the gloo wall should work

Placing a gloo wall in the right position is important in Free Fire. However, this factor only comes into play once a player has been able to visualize the gloo wall's end-goal.

If placement and orientation do not serve the purpose for which the gloo wall was placed, it becomes useless. For instance, if an opponent is rushing, placing the gloo wall to the side makes no sense. The enemy will still be able to rush with ease.

2) Practice in the training mode

Practicing how to use gloo walls in Free Fire's Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode is not a wise decision. Players will end up getting eliminated and will become a liability to their teammates.

Such being the case, it's better to practice using the item in the training mode. In this safe environment, players can experiment how best to utilize gloo walls in different situations.

1) Improve reaction time

To use gloo walls to their maximum potential, players need to react quickly. Placing a gloo wall late is as good as not placing one at all. Sadly, there is no quick method to learn how to improve reaction time.

The skill has to be acquired by players through rigorous practice. Furthermore, every situation will be different. At times, not using a gloo wall may even be beneficial.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Have you mastered using gloo wall yet? Somewhat. Not even close,. 0 votes so far