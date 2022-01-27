Free Fire rewards for today (27 January): Get free Universal Fragments

On a regular basis, new events make their way into the game, and the players eagerly await their arrival in Free Fire. Aside from the redeem codes, there are other ways through which the developers generally give away free items to players.

Presently, gamers on the Indian server can get their hands on numerous items at no cost, including a backpack and a loot box skin. They can additionally obtain free Universal Fragments from the login event.

Free Fire: How to get free Universal Fragments and other rewards (27 January)

Daily Login Reward (26 January – 1 February)

Universal Fragments can be claimed today (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login Reward event will give users a few trials of costume bundles, alongside a few other rewards. They just have to sign in every day to get the items in Free Fire.

If gamers have logged in since the event started, they will be able to claim 500x Universal Fragments today. These fragments can help in the process of leveling up their characters in the game and make them more potent.

Demi Wings Top-Up (22 January – 27 January)

Demi Wings Top-Up will give the rewards after individuals purchase diamonds (Image via Garena)

Today is the last day of the Demi Wings Top-Up, so interested gamers will have to purchase the required number of diamonds in-game to get their hands on the respective rewards. The exact requirements they must meet are as follows:

Burning Flap Loot Box: Top up 100 diamonds in the game. Demi Wings Backpack: Top up 300 diamonds in the game.

Readers can check out a guide on purchasing diamonds in Free Fire by clicking on this link.

Suit Her Up (24 January – 1 February)

The tokens can be collected by the players (Image via Garena)

The Suit Her Up event has excited many players because it features an exclusive costume bundle – Ruthless Jinx Bundle. Essentially, players have to complete the daily missions to accumulate ‘SHE Token.’

Once individuals have gathered a sufficient amount of the respective rewards, they can go ahead and exchange them for the bundle.

Note: While the token collection has started, the exchange process will start on 29 January.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan