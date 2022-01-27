Xayne vs Skyler vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for CS ranked mode

Most of the characters in Free Fire have been tailor-made for Battle Royale mode. They provide the user with benefits during battle. Sadly, most of them have little utility in Clash Squad ranked mode. Although their abilities can be put to good use, they are rather limited.

Thankfully, there are a few that thrive in CS mode. These characters are some of the best in-game and are considered meta by many players. Three of them are Xayne, Skyler, and Moco. Although they are good in combat, only one can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Comparing Xayne, Skyler, and Moco in Free Fire based on their abilities and combat usage

Xayne's ability

When it comes to adrenaline-pumping combat, Xayne is the best character to have. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, provides the user with 80 HP temporarily when activated. It also increases damage done to gloo walls by 130%. The ability lasts for 15 seconds, following which it has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Xayne in combat

Xayne is well-suited for explosive combat in Free Fire. Players can utilize her ability when having to push against gloo walls. Given the extra HP, the character will be able to soak up incoming damage without needing to heal

Skyler's ability

Skyler makes destroying gloo walls easy with his Riptide Rhythm ability. When activated, a sonic wave is unleashed that travels up to 100 meters. Five gloo walls in its path can be destroyed. Additionally, when the user places a gloo wall, they recover HP as well. After being used, the ability has a 40-second cooldown.

Skyler in combat

In combat, Skyler's primary role is to destroy enemy gloo walls and make it easier for the squad to advance. Given his ability to self-heal in battle, players can use him as an aggressive rusher.

Moco's ability

Moco provides a tactical edge on the battlefield unlike any other. Her Hacker's Eye ability allows the user to spot and mark enemies within an extensive range. When an enemy is shot, they become visible for five seconds, and the information is shared with the squad.

Moco in combat

In addition to regular combat, Moco's usage in battle is that of a spotter. Using her ability, players can mark targets for the team. This allows them to focus fire and take out an opponent swiftly.

Verdict

Of all the three Free Fire characters, Skyler is the best. His ability can break apart gloo walls even if the opponent has Robo or is using Nairi's Ice Iron ability. Since his ability has a very low cooldown time, it allows players to use it frequently.

Furthermore, with the ability to recover HP simply by placing gloo walls, Skyler can potentially hold the ground against an entire team with ease. In the hands of a skilled player, the character is next to unstoppable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu