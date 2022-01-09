5 best Free Fire pets for healing and combat support in 2022

Many players consider pets equivalent to gear and cosmetics in Garena Free Fire, and some users only buy pets to flaunt in a match. However, these in-game character companions are worth more than in-game outfits and item skins as they offer tactical support to players.

Free Fire pets offer tactical support related to healing capabilities or combat. Players can get HP recovery, EP boost, resistance to damage, or anything else with an assortment of pet abilities in the game. However, players will have to pay 699 diamonds to get each pet skill.

The best Free Fire pets that assist in combat or recover health

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox (Image via Garena)

Skill - Well Fed

Upgrade levels:

The first level (HP recovery) - Four points

The second level (HP recovery) - Seven points

The third level (HP recovery) - 10 points

'Well Fed' allows players to recover additional HP whenever they use a Med Kit. The healing capabilities make Spirit Fox a good option in any Free Fire mode as a player gets additional benefits while using a Med Kit when low on health.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena)

Skill - Panda's Blessings

Upgrade levels:

The first level (HP recovery) - Four points

The second level (HP recovery) - Seven points

The third level (HP recovery) - 10 points

Detective Panda assists in both healing and fighting as users can recover some of their HP upon each kill. The skill is helpful when players attack a vulnerable opponent while lurking on them. Moreover, players who use Jota should use Detective Panda to enhance their advantage.

3) Robo

Robo (Image via Garena)

Skill - Wall Enforcement

Upgrade levels:

The first level (HP for shield) - 60 points

The second level (HP for shield) - 80 points

The third level (HP for shield) - 100 points

Robo will add a shield to each deployed gloo wall, and the shield will have a certain HP at a specific pet skill level. Hence, Robo is a decent choice whenever players are engaged in combat.

It is quite beneficial to use Robo with Skyler for balanced gameplay because both have abilities related to Free Fire's gloo walls.

2) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Garena)

Skill - Double Blubber

Upgrade levels:

The first level (Percentage gain) - 35%

The second level (Percentage gain) - 50%

The third level (Percentage gain) - 65%

Med Kits and Treatment Pistols are an essential part of everyone's strategy. Ottero provides an EP recovery to users whenever they use the healing equipment in a Free Fire match.

The gain in EP will only be a percentage of the recovered HP, and EP's benefit is that it converts into HP over time when players lose some health. Hence, it can be an ideal skill when players heal during a combat situation in Free Fire.

1) Beaston

Beaston (Image via Garena)

Skill - Helping Hand

Upgrade levels:

The first level (Increase in throwing distance) - 10%

The second level (Increase in throwing distance) - 20%

The third level (Increase in throwing distance) - 30%

Players can enhance their throwing capabilities using Beaston as their pet. They can enhance the distance of throwing grenades, gloo wall, flashbangs, and more by a certain percentage.

Beaston proves vital when players adopt a rush playstyle in Free Fire and use plenty of grenades against opponents. The enhanced range of throws also comes in handy during endzone scuffles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan