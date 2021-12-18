5 best Free Fire pet for strategic gameplay (December 2021)

Pets in Garena Free Fire are not just a way to show off but provide various in-game benefits. Their skills offer an added advantage in terms of tactical support. However, it entirely depends upon players' preference whether they go for a pet skill or not.

If players desire to equip a specific pet skill, they should buy it from the store. The choice should also be a reflection of strategy and playstyle. If players equip a pet skill that doesn't suit their gameplay strategy, they will not reap benefits.

This article will list the best strategy-based pet abilities that gamers can choose as their playstyle.

Garena Free Fire Pets: The best skills for strategic gameplay

1) Falco

Falco (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Base level skill attributes:

Gliding speed - 15% increase

Diving speed - 25% increase

Falco is beneficial in battle royale games where everyone wants to land quickly and safely. The pet boosts gliding and diving speeds with its 'Skyline Spree' skill. It is an appropriate skill for the players who are jump leaders for their teams.

2) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Base level skill attributes:

CD of equipped active skill - 6% decrease

Active abilities are the most popular options that the majority of rank-pushers use. However, sometimes the skill cooldown seems too much, which becomes its demerit. Users can equip Rockie's pet skill 'Stay Chill' that reduces the CD of the active ability in use.

3) Agent Hop

Agent Hop (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Base level skill attributes:

The gain in EP - 30%

The shrinking zone is a part of BR mode, and players usually don't benefit from the same. With Agent Hop's ability 'Bouncing Bonus,' one can gain EP whenever the safe zone shrinks.

4) Robo

Robo (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Base level skill attributes:

Additional HP to the gloo wall - 60 points

Gloo walls are among the most used utilities in Free Fire as they safeguard users from any enemy damage. Robo's 'Wall Enforcement' skill makes sure that the gloo wall's capability is enhanced, as it provides an additional shield to the deployed gloo wall with a specific HP.

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Base level skill attributes:

Restored HP per kill - Four points

Many players love the rush playstyle and do not bother about their ranks in Free Fire, and their only aim is to attack and score kills. This attacking gameplay strategy can sometimes be disadvantageous, especially when players die even after achieving so many kills.

However, 'Panda's Blessings' allows players to gain HP after each kill to help them survive in a game.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

