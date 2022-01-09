Chrono vs Alok vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better in 2022?

Active characters in Free Fire are arguably more powerful than the passive ones and have cooldown times. Their abilities have to be manually activated by the players whenever the situation calls for it.

Chrono, Alok, and Skyler are three of the most popular active characters in Free Fire. This article will compare them to determine whose ability is the most useful in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability is called Time Turner, which has a cooldown time of 180 seconds. The special skill is able to create a force field that can block up to 800 damage inflicted by enemies.

Alok

Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alok’s ability is called Drop the Beat and he has a cooldown time of 45 seconds only that remains fixed throughout the levels. This character helps players to recover 5 HPs per second for five seconds and increases the movement speed by 10%.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s ability is called Riptide Rhythm and it has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. This character helps in destroying five gloo walls within fifty meters and recovers four HPs per gloo wall deployed.

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better?

Alok is better than Chrono and Skyler (Image via ff.garena)

Chrono’s back-to-back nerfs have made him significantly weaker compared to both Skyler and Alok. Both the latter characters are suitable for aggressive matches, but Alok’s cooldown time is lower than that of Skyler’s which makes him a better choice.

The amount of HP recovered by Skyler is much lower compared to what Alok recovers. Moreover, the boost in the movement speed makes it even tougher for enemies to aim and shoot the player equipped with Alok.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen