Chrono vs Wukong in Free Fire: How different are the two characters in 2022?

The number of Free Fire characters increases with almost every major update. These characters either have active or passive abilities and can be paired with pets with unique skills.

Wukong and Chrono are two of the most famous characters. Due to their powerful abilities, the developers of the battle royale game have nerfed their skills. Multiple nerfs have led to the displeasure of many Free Fire enthusiasts.

Major differences between Wukong and Chrono in Free Fire

1) Abilities

Wukong and his current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s ability, Camouflage, is all about hiding as players get to convert themselves into a bush for around 10 seconds. When gamers fire a weapon, their camouflage will be revealed.

Chrono and his current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s Time Turner ability has been reduced to being a mere shield that can block 800 damage. Players are no longer able to fire from within the force field.

Note: The abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum levels. Players can level them up to make them more powerful.

2) Cooldown time

Wukong has a cooldown time of 300 seconds at the initial level. However, if a player is successful in taking down their opponent, the cooldown is reset.

Chrono has a high cooldown time that ranges from 180 seconds to 120 seconds. Players can pair him with Rockie to use his ability more frequently.

3) Ability reworks

Chrono and his old ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is the only Free Fire character who has been nerfed three times, first in the OB27 update, followed by the OB30 and OB31 updates. He used to increase the movement speed of users and allies and allow them to shoot from within the force field.

Wukong and his old ability (Image via Free Fire)

The OB27 update marked Wukong’s first nerf, while the OB30 update marked his second. This led to his increased cooldown time and reduced movement speed at the rate of 20%.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

