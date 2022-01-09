How to get DJ Alok for as low as 9 diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire is back with its Super Match event once again. This event is held from time to time and gives players the chance to acquire various in-game accessories at a discounted price.

In September 2020, the popular Free Fire character Chrono was offered at a discounted price. This time, fan-favorite DJ Alok is up for grabs. Players can purchase the character for as low as nine diamonds.

How to win DJ Alok for cheap in Free Fire?

All players have to do is participate in the Super Match event to win DJ Alok at a discounted price. The event was unveiled on 5 January 2022 and will close on 11 January 2022.

The Super Match event has a prize pool consisting of six items and six discounts. A randomly generated prize will match with a random discount. Once players purchase the item, they will proceed to the next drawing round.

The price of DJ Alok in Free Fire is 599 diamonds and he is one of the most expensive characters in Free Fire. If the players are unlucky, they will get him 50% of the cost, i.e., 299 diamonds. However, if they are lucky, they can stand a chance to acquire him for nine diamonds only.

Rewards offered in the Super Match event

Heatbound Desert Bundle (Actual worth - 899 diamonds)

10x Incubator voucher (Actual worth - 400 diamonds)

Alok character (Actual worth - 599 diamonds)

Sensei Tig pet (Actual worth - 699 diamonds)

Challenge On emote (Actual worth - 399 diamonds)

Sports Car – Cobra (Actual worth - 899 diamonds)

Discounts in the Super Match event

Nine diamonds

50% off

60% off

70% off

80% off

90% off

Disclaimer: There is no guarantee that players will get the DJ Alok combination in the very first match. They will have to purchase the items assigned until they reach the preferred combination.

