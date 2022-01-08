How to get Heatbound Desert Bundle in Free Fire this week

Free Fire has a good collection of crazy bundles that players can acquire. These bundles usually have to be purchased by spending the in-game currency called diamonds.
However, sometimes these bundles are pretty expensive to buy. Garena hosts events from time to time to allow players to purchase in-game items and accessories for a low price. The latest Super Match event offers quite a few exciting items for a discounted price.
Super Match event in Free Fire: Get Heatbound Desert Bundle
The Super Match event commenced on January 5, 2022, and will continue until January 11, 2022. The following discounts are up for grabs:
- 9 diamonds
- 50% off
- 60% off
- 70% off
- 80% off
- 90% off
The following items are being offered during the Super Match event:
- Heatbound Desert Bundle worth 899 diamonds
- 10x Incubator voucher worth 400 diamonds
- Alok character worth 599 diamonds
- Sensei Tig pet worth 699 diamonds
- Challenge On emote worth 399 diamonds
- Sports Car – Cobra worth 899 diamonds
The random discount will be matched to a random item. Once the player takes part in the match and purchases the item, they will be able to proceed further.
Steps to follow to acquire the Heatbound Desert bundle for cheap
Mobile gamers should follow the steps given below if they want to get the Heatbound Desert bundle in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and then head over to the Events section.
Step 2: Tap on Super Match.
Step 3: Choose the “Go To” option.
Step 4: After being redirected to a page, tap on “Free Match”. If lucky enough, players will get the chance to win the Heatbound Desert bundle in Free Fire at their first chance.