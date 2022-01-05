Free Fire Super Match event: How to get new Heatbound Desert bundle for as low as 9 diamonds

Cosmetics hold exceptional value for Free Fire players and there is a large variety of these items available within the game. To provide a variety of items to users, the developers incorporate new outfits and skins to the game as part of special events, luck royales and more.

The most recent incorporation to the game is the Heatbound Desert Bundle, which packs great esthetics and is available at the Super Match event. The gold and black colored top has a remarkable contrast, making it even more appealing.

Super Match event in Free Fire provides Heatbound Desert Bundle

The Super match event will be available until 11 January 2022 (Image via Free Fire)

The new Super Match event kicked off on 5 January 2022. It offers players an opportunity until 11 January 2022 to avail a variety of rewards at a discounted rate. Users can access items from the prize pool for as low as nine diamonds.

Prize Pool

The discount and prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Heatbound Desert Bundle: 899 diamonds

10x Incubator voucher: 400 diamonds

Alok: 599 diamonds

Sensei Tig: 699 diamonds

Challenge On emote: 399 diamonds

Sports Car – Cobra: 899

Only the base prices are mentioned above, and gamers will discount these.

Note: Except for the Heatbound Desert Bundle, other rewards will vary depending on the items they possess.

The discount options up for grabs are:

9 diamonds

90% off

80% off

70% off

60% off

50% off

Instructions to obtain rewards through the new Super Match event

Step 1: First, gamers must open the Super Match event interface within Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, players have the opportunity to start a free match. Subsequently, one of the discounts will be matched with a particular item from the prize pool.

Users have to purchase the item at a discount (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can purchase the item at the given discount. User can then draw the new discount and the item. Players can continue until they obtain all the items.

Gamers can certainly try their luck in this event since the first match is free. If their luck is good, they may land up with a 90% discount or only nine diamonds, which essentially provides an excellent value for any item.

