How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in January 2022: All methods and apps listed

Free Fire has many in-game items such as skins, characters, and pets that bring new and exciting elements to the game. Some are purely cosmetic in nature, while others offer in-game advantages.

Even though some of these are available during events that users may obtain by grinding through the missions, most of these need diamonds, the premium in-game currency. Since diamonds must be purchased, they are not always viable for all players.

For these users, here are a few ways to acquire free diamonds in January 2022.

Avenues that players can use to acquire free diamonds in Garena Free Fire (2022)

1) Apps that players can use

Before going ahead, it is worth emphasizing that gamers should not utilize any illicit or third-party application for getting diamonds in Free Fire. These never work and also have severe ramifications in the form of permanent bans.

Here are a few legitimate applications that can net users the premium in-game currency.

A) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best application for obtaining diamonds in Free Fire. This app requires individuals to complete a set of surveys that are sent out to them.

Upon completion, they will receive Google Play Credits, which gamers can use to purchase Special Airdrops to get the most value. The application was developed by Google, so there is no uncertainty regarding its authenticity.

B) GPT Apps

PollPay and Easy Rewards are two more GPT applications accessible on the market. These demand users to do a variety of tasks such as quizzes, surveys, watching videos, downloading applications, and more.

Players can cash out the rewards, in the form of gift cards and vouchers, for performing the tasks. These can subsequently be utilized to purchase in-game currency. Though these require effort and time, it is worth trying these out.

C) Booyah App events

Present watch to win event (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah is a Garena application for gaming videos that allows users to watch their favorite content creator play various games. There are a host of events available on the platform which generally require players to watch the clips for a given duration, upload the videos, and get a variety of items, including diamonds.

However, players should note that their Booyah account must be linked to their Free Fire ID in order to avail the offered items.

2) GPT Websites

A popular GPT website (Image via SwagBucks)

Several GPT websites like SwagBucks, PrizeRebel, ySense, and more are available on the internet, which gamers can use to free diamonds. They are similar to GPT apps, with the difference being the platform.

It is important to note that the method of cashing out the rewards may differ depending on the specific website that players use.

3) Redeem codes

One of the redeem code for Europe server provided 50x diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Garena releases Free Fire codes usually during the festive season and accomplishments of objectives/milestones. The rewards can often include tons of rewards, including several exclusive cosmetics that usually require diamonds.

Sometimes, the rewards for the redeem codes can involve diamonds as well. Thus, gamers should keep an eye out for these codes.

They can visit this webpage to find the working Free Fire redeem codes.

4) Giveaways

Several popular Free Fire content creators host giveaways (Image via YouTube)

Although giveaways do not guarantee rewards, they are worth a shot. Several YouTubers host giveaways for various things such as diamonds, specific items within the event, or Elite Pass. Users usually have to fulfill the requirement to participate, which are generally relatively easy.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is important to note that users should only participate in legitimate offers and not give others access to their Free Fire accounts.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan