Free Fire Watch-To-Win event: Get free pets and more rewards in easy steps

Most Free Fire players will be familiar with Booyah, a Garena-created application where they can find gaming content such as short clips, live streams, highlights, and more. Developers also host tons of unique events, which provide users with various rewards at absolutely no cost.

One of the most common is the Watch-To-Win, in which participants must simply watch clips or live streams for a set period to claim the items.

A new Watch-To-Win event has recently begun on the app, and players stand a chance to get their hands on free pets and other rewards.

Details about new Free Fire Watch-To-Win event on Booyah (free pets and more)

Watch-To-Win can provide Free Fire pets for no cost (Image via Free Fire)

The special Watch-To-Win event started on 3 January and will be available only until 4 January. It basically requires watching any live stream on the application for 60 minutes. After doing so, players will become eligible to get a random reward from the specified prizes.

The three pets, Mr. Waggor, Detective Panda, and Ottero, are the best things that users can obtain.

There aren’t many requirements, and users must not miss this opportunity to get free rewards.

Steps to follow for free rewards on Booyah

To obtain the rewards, gamers should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must download the Booyah application. After that, they can launch it and sign in to their accounts.

The rewards can then be claimed (Image via Booyah)

Step 2: Subsequently, users should watch any of the live streams for 60 minutes to complete the requirements of the Watch-To-Win event.

Step 3: Players can go to the ‘Task Center’ upon completing that. They can then redeem the rewards under the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section. Depending on their luck, users will receive a random item.

It is essential to ensure that the Free Fire account is linked to the Booyah application. If it is not done, players can follow these steps:

The Free Fire account can be linked (Image via Booyah)

Step 1: Navigate to the profile section, and click on the ‘Connected Accounts’ option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link’ button and complete the process to bind the Free Fire account.

Edited by Shaheen Banu