5 best utility items in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire gives players the freedom to play the game as they see fit. They can either go in with guns blazing or choose a more stealthy approach in combat. However, weapons are not the only tools available to use.

There are many utility items that players can use in-game to gain a tactical advantage. They allow the user to explore unconventional tactics and, at times, completely bamboozle their opponents. While this may not lead to a booyah, it does improve the odds of victory.

5 must-have utility items in Free Fire

5) Gloo wall grenade

The humble gloo wall in Free Fire has numerous uses. It can be used to block attacks, push opponents into corners, and even climb structures. They can be easily found in-game across the entire map.

However, given its many uses, learning how to execute them all proficiently will take some time. Nevertheless, players should actively find and use gloo wall grenades in every match to gain a tactical edge.

4) Vest and helmet

Vests and helmets are the most basic utility items in Free Fire. They are essential for survival. Without this protection, players will not last long in combat against armed opponents.

Several grades of vests and helmets can be found in-game. The higher the grade, the better the durability. Sadly, certain weapons and character abilities tend to render armor useless. Players will have to be careful when encountering such opponents during a match.

3) Flashbang

The flashbang grenade is a highly specialized utility item in Free Fire. It can be used to blind opponents in combat. When thrown, it explodes and makes the opponent's device's screen white.

Without vision or the ability to fight back, players can rush the opponent or get into a better firing position. It's highly effective against campers and when rushing an enemy that's dug in.

2) Smoke grenade

Smoke grenades allow players to pull off tricky rotations in Free Fire. Once thrown, the item creates a smoke cloud that conceals anything within. This includes players, teammates, and even the enemy.

In combat, this item can be used to block an opponent's line of sight. In theory, this will allow players to safely move without being shot at. It can also be used to confuse opponents and misdirect them in battle.

1) Inhaler

Inhalers are by far the most useful healing item in-game. They function much like Ottero's Double Blubber ability and provide both EP and HP upon usage. However, finding them during a match can prove to be tricky.

Although this utility item can be used by all players, characters like K and A124 greatly benefit from the item. Since their abilities rely solely on EP to function, having a few inhalers can be useful.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu