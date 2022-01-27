Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and rank in January 2022

Dhanunjay is an Indian Free Fire content creator who operates the popular YouTube channel Telugu Gaming FF. As the name implies, his videos are in Telegu, and Dhanunjay's excellent commentary makes the videos highly entertaining to watch.

His subscriber count currently stands at 1.58 million, and his videos have over 208 million views.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID is 48388225, and he is the leader of the TEAM TGFF guild, whose ID is 61179298.

At the time of writing, he is ranked Platinum IV in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Heroic in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has played 24818 squad games and has 4634 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.67%. The player has 77434 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.81.

He has appeared in 2904 matches in the duo mode and has bagged 387 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 13.32%. With 7078 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has also competed in 1706 solo games and has 146 wins, resulting in a win rate of 8.55%. He has accumulated 4123 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.64.

Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Telugu Gaming FF has featured in 178 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 15 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.42%. With a K/D ratio of 5.22, he has 851 frags to his name.

Apart from this, he has participated in 22 duo games and has two Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 9.09%. The YouTuber has notched 63 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Finally, Telegu Gaming FF has played six solo games and has secured 21 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: Telugu Gaming FF's stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Telugu Gaming FF’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Telugu Gaming FF’s monthly income is between $3.3K and $53.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Telugu Gaming FF uploads content related to various aspects such as events, gameplay, and so on. There are currently over 510 videos on his channel, and the most-watched one has gained over 5.8 million views.

He also runs a second channel called Dhanu Dino with over 323 thousand subscribers.

