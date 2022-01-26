What's 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire? All you need to know

Gloo Walls is a versatile utility that Free Fire players may use for both offensive and defensive purposes. As they progress through the game's many ranks, the use of utility items, particularly Gloo Walls, becomes increasingly crucial to their success.

Users are frequently caught in the crossfire in open areas, putting them in a precarious situation. In these scenarios, players can use the 360° Gloo Wall technique, which allows them to obtain cover from all directions.

What is the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire?

360° Gloo Wall trick is nothing but players using Gloo Wall grenades to cover themselves from all directions, which provides a temporary cover. In order to pull off this trick, players will require at least three or more grenades.

Although this does not guarantee their survival, it allows them to heal or revive their knocked teammates, which increases their chances of survival. It is definitely a useful skill to have in one's arsenal.

Tips and how to use 360° Gloo Wall

It is important to remember that players must ensure that their general sensitivity is set to the highest possible level. This ensures smooth movement and change in camera angle while placing the Gloo Wall.

General sensitivity should be set to maximum (Image via Free Fire)

Users must first crouch down and then choose the Gloo Wall grenade. Following that, they should position the crosshair next to them and slide the fire button to place the Gloo Walls. Gamers should drag their joystick in the same direction to cover themselves from all directions.

Users can first practice sit up Gloo Wall (Image via Garena)

It is essential to note that players need considerable practice to quickly place Gloo Walls. They can start by practicing the walls one at a time at Gloo School on the training island of Free Fire. Users can also practice playing in custom rooms where they have unlimited Gloo Walls to get better at this trick.

Gamers can also edit their custom HUD to get the fire and crouch button close to each other so that they can smoothly perform this trick.

Edited by Saman