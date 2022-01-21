5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay after OB32 update

Pets are among the distinct features of Free Fire, and apart from accompanying players on the battlefield, they also possess particular skills that aid them. Over time, the number of available pets has expanded, with Garena periodically releasing a range of new and interesting ones.

With the recent OB32 update, there have been numerous character and weapon balances; however, the pets were left untouched, except for introducing a new one: Flash.

Users inclined towards aggressive gameplay can check out the pets listed below.

Note: The choice of pets in Free Fire differs from user to user, and the ones listed below are based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Top 5 pets for aggressive gameplay

5) Beaston

Beaston is a good option too (Image via Garena)

Skill: Helping Hand

Helping Hand is the name of Beaston’s unique skill in Free Fire, and it enhances the throwing distance of utility items like Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade. At the base level, the increase is by 10%.

Eventually, the percentage rises to 30%, enabling better use of these utilities while rushing onto the opponents.

4) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Utilizing the Dragon Glare skill, the player will be able to locate one opponent in a 10-meter radius using Med Kits for 3 seconds. At the max level, they will spot four opponents using Med Kits within 30 meters for 5 seconds.

Later, gamers can charge on adversaries using the Med Kit and take them down by surprise.

3) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is perfect for pairing with characters with active abilities in Free Fire, lowering the overall cooldown duration. When the pet is at the base level, the reduction is by 6%, but it rises to 15% once leveled up to the max.

This will enable individuals to use their active abilities more frequently as the cooldown will be reduced.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda helps restore health (Image via Garena)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is another fantastic option for users who wish to go aggressive on the battlefield. It gives 4 HP upon obtaining a kill, and the same becomes ten health at the ability level 3.

This might not seem like a lot, but the extra health received could come in clutch for the players.

1) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco can aid immensely in Battle Royale mode for those users who want to rush. However, it should be avoided in Clash Squad.

The Skyline Spree gives a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydive and a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. When the pet reaches its maximum potential, the two effects rise by 45% and 50%.

As a result of the faster diving speed, they can land quicker than their foes and collect the necessary loot.

