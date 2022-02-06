Free Fire rewards for today (6 February): How to get free Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box

Events have emerged as a key component of Free Fire, with Garena constantly adding new ones. They provide players an excellent opportunity to get their hands on a plethora of free rewards in the process.

After the end of ‘She Plays Free Fire,’ the Squad Beatz campaign has made its way to the game. The developers have introduced numerous events based on the same, and a wide array of items can be acquired, ranging from a costume bundle to a loot box skin.

Details about obtaining free rewards in Free Fire today (6 February)

Squad Beatz Top-Up

Squad Beatz Top-Up commenced on 3 February and will be available to gamers for a few more days. They have the chance to get their hands on two different skins: Motor Bike – Purple Rev and Gloo Wall – Aurora Core.

A particular number of diamonds have to be purchased by them:

Motor Bike – Purple Rev: Top-up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Aurora Core: Top-up 300 diamonds

Aftermatch Drop

Playing matches rewards them with the tokens (Image via Garena)

The Aftermatch Drop event rewards the players with the unique ‘BEATz Token – Ruby’ for playing matches in Free Fire. Here are the specifics:

Play Battle Royale or Clash Squad: 3x BEATz Token – Ruby (5x on Peak Day – 12 February)

Play Lone Wolf: 2x BEATz Token – Ruby (3x on Peak Day – 12 February)

The tokens can later be used in Gem Shuffle.

Beatz Daily Mission

Like the Aftermatch Drop, the players can acquire the same ‘BEATz Token – Ruby’ from Beatz Daily Mission. They refresh each day, and individuals must complete the specific missions that the developers have set to acquire the respective tokens.

Travel Mission

Travel Mission is an event that rewards players with the Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box to the players in Free Fire. Users must travel a certain distance in-game to get it and the other rewards:

Travel 5000 meters: Gold Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Travel 10000 meters: Diamond Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Travel 20000 meters: Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Gem Shuffle

Gem Shuffle is the unique web event that has made its way into Free Fire, and the BEATz Token – Ruby is required to participate in it. Consequently, individuals can collect stars and claim the rewards from the Drone Supply for free.

Also Read Article Continues below

The list of items includes weapon skill trials, universal fragments, and an exclusive costume bundle – Jewel Mystified Bundle.

Edited by Srijan Sen