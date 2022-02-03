How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in February 2022

Diamonds are one of the currencies available in Free Fire, and players can use them for various purposes in-game. However, they are not free and must be paid for, which may not be affordable for all users. Hence, many players seek alternatives that provide a bonus quantity of diamonds or offer them at a lesser price.

Two of the best methods are the Membership system (Weekly and Monthly) and the special airdrop.

Guide to getting cheap diamonds in Free Fire this month

Players often seek cheap diamonds to acquire more in-game items while keeping their spending limited. Here are the methods they can utilize:

Memberships

These are the prices of the membership in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Membership at any given point of time provides better value for money even if the diamonds received by the player have been taken as the sole criteria.

To illustrate this, take the costliest top-up, which costs INR 4000 and provides 5600 diamonds, which comes down to INR 0.71 per diamond.

If they get a 100% bonus, it will come around INR 0.35 per diamond. This is still equivalent to weekly membership and more expensive than the monthly membership that provides 2600 diamonds for INR 799.

Also, each membership has multiple other rewards, including EP badges and more.

Steps to buying a membership

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, gamers must tap on the ‘Membership’ icon located at the top.

Players must tap here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The two memberships will appear on the screen, and players can select between them. Finally, the payment can be completed using the desired option.

Special airdrops

These provide a great deal as well (Image via Garena)

Special airdrops are randomly provided to players after the match’s conclusion. It is generally available for 24 hours and offers multiple items alongside diamonds for a low cost.

However, the only drawback is that players are not guaranteed to get these drops regularly. If they receive one, they can carefully evaluate the offer and purchase it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu