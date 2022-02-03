How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get free gloo wall skin in February 2022

The Squad Beatz campaign is almost here, with events set to begin in Free Fire on 4 February as per the calendar. A top-up event based on it has found its way into the game to gear up the players for its arrival.

This event is ideal for users who frequently purchase diamonds, an in-game currency. They will be eligible to receive additional rewards in the form of a legendary skin and the Gloo Wall skin upon buying a respective number.

Steps to top up diamonds and get free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Two rewards are available to the players (Image via Garena)

As previously stated, there are two rewards present in the new top-up event, and gamers must purchase a given number of diamonds to get them for free. Here are the exact specifics they need to accomplish:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Motor Bike – Purple Rev Top-up 300 diamonds: Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Consequently, those who are interested can complete the top-up by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire in-game top-up center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon while on the lobby screen.

Users must complete the payment using any one of the methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should choose the desired number of diamonds they wish to purchase for the event. These are the top-up options available:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

They can either complete the INR 250 (310 diamonds) top-up or the INR 80 (100 diamonds) thrice.

Step 3: After the payment goes through, the diamonds will be added to their Free Fire account.

The rewards will then have to be manually claimed:

Step 1: First, users should go to the top-up event section.

Step 2: There will be a ‘Claim’ button beside the rewards; players can click that to redeem the items.

Gamers can also utilize top-up websites as an alternative. However, popular ones such as Codashop and Games Kharido are temporarily unavailable. Thus, the in-game top-up center is preferred.

